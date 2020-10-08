Star Wars Squadrons: How To Destroy Power System In Fleet Battles?

EA's Star Wars: Squadrons is one of the most captivating combat flight simulators out there that allows players to engage in iconic Star Wars dogfights in a virtual world. The online multiplayer game features a number of game modes while also allowing players to dive into single-player campaigns. As part of the gameplay, players can also complete Fleet Battles tutorial before moving on to bigger challenges. One of the missions in Fleet Battles requires players to take on the Star Destroyer and destroy its Power System which might seem a bit challenging for players.

Star Wars Squadrons - How to destroy Power System?

To destroy the Star Destroyer's Power System, you will need to target a number of components including its Shield and the Shield Generators. Once you have done that, you need to focus on taking down the Targeting Systems to lower its health. The next step would be targeting its Hull which is underneath the flagship, however, you need to make sure that you don't end up taking shots. Make sure that you are using some high-damage weapon to accomplish the goal.

Now, attack all the subsystems and the target system located both in the middle and on top of the flagship. It is suggested that you focus solely on the Star Destroyer at this point to avoid getting caught, as it may result in your death.

Lastly, you need to target the Power System which is located right under the ship and goes towards its thrusters. Once you start attacking the Power System, it will start creating some weak sections on the ship, leading to its ultimate defeat. However, you might have to give it multiple attempts until the shots are registered and you successfully take it down. This is due to an ongoing bug that has also been preventing several users from completing the mission. When you are completing a challenge in Fleet Battles, you can also use Star Wars Squadrons Acknowledge a Ping commands which help you in accepting a target from an ally, although you won't necessarily need it.

Image credits: Star Wars Squadrons | Steam