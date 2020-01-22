'Star Wars: The Force Unleashed' Actor Sam Witwer Jokes About The New Canon

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed actor Sam Witwer is starting to suspect that his role in the 2008 game as a Starkiller is now part of Disney’s official canon. He recently joked about this on his social media after the season finale of Disney+'s series, The Mandalorian. Moreover, the actor also played the role of Darth Vader in the movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Take a look at the actor's tweet where he joked about his role as a Starkiller.

Ya know, I gotta assume --



If the Incinerator Trooper from Force Unleashed is, as of today, canon ...

By the transitive property, that can only mean one thing.#Science — Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) December 27, 2019

You can't argue with science! It'd be outstanding to get Starkiller into canon! pic.twitter.com/8FBSNaU1v3 — Kar'ta Beskar Clan (@KartaBeskar) December 28, 2019

Expanded Universe characters

If Sam Witwer’s suspicion is right then this would not be the first time that Disney has introduced a character from the old Expanded Universe as a part of the new official canon. Apart from this, the classic villains Count Dooku, Asajj Ventress and Grand Admiral Thrawn have also appeared as antagonists in the animated shows previously. Fans also say that Kylo Ren also shares many similarities with Darth Caedus, who is the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia. It is said that Starkiller’s identity was the same as George Lucas.

EU Haters claim Starkiller is overpowered because he pulled down a Star Destroyer.This is a very ignorant thing to say.When it comes to the EU the books are always prioritized over the video games.He was redirecting the already falling ship and he was struggling the whole time. pic.twitter.com/aXKXgAynlh — 이도원(Dowon Lee)🇰🇷 (@DetectiveSpidey) December 26, 2019

My Star Wars in my opinion

Old Republic

Prequel Trilogy

Clone Wars

The Force Unleashed

Original Trilogy

Legends after Episode 6

-Luke Restored Jedi Order

- Mara Jade

- Luke had fought in many wars pic.twitter.com/wiGNuA5NXX — TheDoctorX11 ❄🎄❄ (@TheDoctorX11) December 30, 2019

