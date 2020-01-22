The Debate
'Star Wars: The Force Unleashed' Actor Sam Witwer Jokes About The New Canon

Hollywood News

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' actor Sam Witwer is starting to suspect that his role in 2008 game is the same as the new canon in The Mandalorian. Read more

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Star wars

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed actor Sam Witwer is starting to suspect that his role in the 2008 game as a Starkiller is now part of Disney’s official canon. He recently joked about this on his social media after the season finale of Disney+'s series, The Mandalorian. Moreover, the actor also played the role of Darth Vader in the movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Take a look at the actor's tweet where he joked about his role as a Starkiller.

Expanded Universe characters

If Sam Witwer’s suspicion is right then this would not be the first time that Disney has introduced a character from the old Expanded Universe as a part of the new official canon. Apart from this, the classic villains Count Dooku, Asajj Ventress and Grand Admiral Thrawn have also appeared as antagonists in the animated shows previously. Fans also say that Kylo Ren also shares many similarities with Darth Caedus, who is the son of Han Solo and Princess Leia. It is said that Starkiller’s identity was the same as George Lucas.

