'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Writer Opens Up About Return Of Palpatine

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's writer Chris Terrio recently opened up about why one of the main antagonists of the series - Palpatine had to return. The Rise of Skywalker is the newest addition to Star Wars universe and it did exceedingly well at the box office, closing out the sequel trilogy as well as the Skywalker saga. Though, there were many reviews surfacing that have been incredibly negative, somehow because of former Senator Palpatine.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's writers reveal the reason for Palpatine's return

During a Q&A session, the writer Chris Terrio explained why they had to bring Palpatine a.k.a Darth Sidious back for the end of the Skywalker saga. He explained that since Palpatine was such an important part in the Skywalker storyline, he needed to be present in the final film. He also explained that he and director JJ Abrams wanted to utilize the line from the prequels when Palpatine tells Anakin, "The dark side of the force is a pathway to many abilities, some consider to be unnatural."

Watch the videos from the Q&A session here:

Chris Terrio explains why Palpatine’s reveal made sense to them #TROSSpoilers #TheRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/gOFM8Ksri6 — kaila ren (@ar1aster) December 21, 2019

However, there were fans who were excited to see Palpatine return to the silver screen, several others were not satisfied with the reasoning behind his return. As Star Wars: Episode III- Revenge of the Sith was considered a good starting point for teasing Palpatine's return, but the line is the sole explanation as to how Palpatine returned from the dead. A large number of people have complaints with the sequel trilogy stating that it did not present a cohesive story between the three films and also that Palpatine's rising from the dead in The Rise Of Skywalker came through as a course-correction than anything else.

