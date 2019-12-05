Star Wars Game Show Hosted By Jar Jar Binks Actor To Feature On Disney+

Star Wars is a popular American epic space opera franchise, which has managed to redefine worldwide pop-culture phenomenon across the globe. Created by George Lucas, the much-loved series has inspired several comic books, novels, video games, television series and theme-park attractions. Recently, the makers of Star Wars shared an exciting piece of news with fans. Here are the details.

Star Wars-themed competition

Just a few weeks ahead of the premiere of Star War’s new venture, The Rise of Skywalker, the makers announced that a new Star Wars-themed competition series is on cards. In a recent media interaction, the Disney officials revealed that the much-anticipated game show is titled as, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. The officials added that the upcoming game show will test its contestant’s abilities in core in terms of strength, knowledge and bravery, as several thrilling hurdles are set up in every challenge. As per reports, Ahmed Best, who essayed the character of Jar Jar Binks in the show, has been roped in as a host to the series and will be referred to as Jedi Master. Ahmed Best will mentor the contestants, as they participate in the difficult challenges slated for them. Reportedly, Ahmed Best will also have a cyborg sidekick, which will be voiced by Mary Holland.

Mickey Capaforri's take on the Star-Wars-based game show

In a recently held media interaction, Mickey Capaforri, well-known American producer, remarked that the Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge is an uncommon children's game show. Revealing the details about the Star Wars-themed competition, Mickey Capaforri revealed that various challenges will test a Padawan’s connection to the Force in three locations — a forest planet, on a Jedi star cruiser and inside a Jedi Temple, engaging the audience in a fun, humorous and exciting competition.

