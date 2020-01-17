Stephen King's Mini-series 'The Outsider' Scores A 9.1 Rating On IMDB

HBO's mini-series The Outsider first premiered on January 12 and has already scored a 9.1 rating on IMDB. The mini-series is based on a book written by prominent horror author Stephen King. The first two episodes that aired were titled Fish in a barrel and Roanoke. The first episode starts when the mutilated body of a young boy is found covered in what appears to be human bite marks. The suspicion directly falls on a little league baseball coach Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) but as the authorities further investigate the matter, the story takes a supernatural twist.

The storyline and the ominous nature of the show prompted a few people to react on the mini-series based on Stephen King's book.

I was already a fan of @StephenKing’s novel but #TheOutsiderHBO is grim, gripping eats that FINALLY gives Ben Mendelsohn a great protagonist’s shoes to walk in and further proves @batemanjason is one of the best directors working in TV today. @HBO pic.twitter.com/KIHXpCxrra — Joe Lynch (@TheJoeLynch) January 13, 2020

First two episodes were like 😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮#TheOutsiderHBO looks like it's going to be just as gripping as we thought it would be 👍 — Dojj Singh (@therealdojj) January 13, 2020

Read: Netflix Original 'You' Renewed For Season 3, To Return In 2021

The Outsider

The Outsider is an American horror-thriller mini-series based on Stephen King's book by the same name. The show premiered with two episodes Fish in a barrel and Roanoke on January 12, 2020. In The Outsider, Ben Mendelsohn stars as police officer Ralph Anderson. The supporting cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vasquez, Jeremy Cobb, and Marc Menchaca.

The music for the show has been composed by Saunder Jurriaans and Daniel Bensi. The show has been backed production companies such as Media Rights Capital, Aggregate Films, Temple Hill Entertainment and Pieface Inc. and Civic Center Media.

There are various upcoming HBO TV shows that fans are waiting for in 2020. Among them, some of the most awaited TV shows are Westworld, Barry, and Euphoria. Not to mention, the debut of The New Pope, which is the follow-up series HBO's popular 2016 series 'The Young Pope'. Fans are eagerly awaiting some of these much-anticipated shows in 2020.

Read: 'Sex Education' Season 2 Fans Are Thrilled For The Release Of This Netflix Show

Avenue 5

The upcoming TV show Avenue 5 focuses on a futuristic cruise ship that transports celebrities to space. The director of the TV show Armando Iannucci created the HBO comedy series Veep, and most recently directed the feature films The Death of Stalin and The Personal History of David Copperfield. It stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Hamish Patel, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lenora Crichlow, and Ethan Phillips. The show will release on January 19, 2020.

Read: Netflix Shows To Watch This Week: 'Sex Education', 'Grace And Frankie', And More

Read: Why Trevor Noah's Netflix Series Should Be Watched At Least Once

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.