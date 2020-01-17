The Debate
Stephen King's Mini-series 'The Outsider' Scores A 9.1 Rating On IMDB

Hollywood News

The Outsider's first two episodes aired on Jan 12 and it has already got a rating of 9.1 on IMDB. The show is based on Stephen King's novel of the same name

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen King

HBO's mini-series The Outsider first premiered on January 12 and has already scored a 9.1 rating on IMDB. The mini-series is based on a book written by prominent horror author Stephen King. The first two episodes that aired were titled Fish in a barrel and Roanoke. The first episode starts when the mutilated body of a young boy is found covered in what appears to be human bite marks. The suspicion directly falls on a little league baseball coach Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman) but as the authorities further investigate the matter, the story takes a supernatural twist.

The storyline and the ominous nature of the show prompted a few people to react on the mini-series based on Stephen King's book.

 

Read: Netflix Original 'You' Renewed For Season 3, To Return In 2021

The Outsider

The Outsider is an American horror-thriller mini-series based on Stephen King's book by the same name. The show premiered with two episodes Fish in a barrel and Roanoke on January 12, 2020. In The Outsider, Ben Mendelsohn stars as police officer Ralph Anderson. The supporting cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Jason Bateman, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vasquez, Jeremy Cobb, and Marc Menchaca.

The music for the show has been composed by Saunder Jurriaans and Daniel Bensi. The show has been backed production companies such as Media Rights Capital, Aggregate Films, Temple Hill Entertainment and Pieface Inc. and Civic Center Media.

There are various upcoming HBO TV shows that fans are waiting for in 2020. Among them, some of the most awaited TV shows are Westworld, Barry, and Euphoria. Not to mention, the debut of The New Pope, which is the follow-up series HBO's popular 2016 series 'The Young Pope'. Fans are eagerly awaiting some of these much-anticipated shows in 2020.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Outsider (@theoutsiderhbo) on

Read: 'Sex Education' Season 2 Fans Are Thrilled For The Release Of This Netflix Show

Avenue 5

The upcoming TV show Avenue 5 focuses on a futuristic cruise ship that transports celebrities to space. The director of the TV show Armando Iannucci created the HBO comedy series Veep, and most recently directed the feature films The Death of Stalin and The Personal History of David Copperfield. It stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Hamish Patel, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Lenora Crichlow, and Ethan Phillips. The show will release on January 19, 2020.

Read: Netflix Shows To Watch This Week: 'Sex Education', 'Grace And Frankie', And More

Read: Why Trevor Noah's Netflix Series Should Be Watched At Least Once

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
