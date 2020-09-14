Silver Bullet Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Played In This Horror Movie

Silver Bullet is one of the most popular horror movies of all time. The 1985 horror movie is based on Stephen King’s 1983 novella Cycle of the Werewolf. The movie helmed by Dan Attias is written by King and is produced by Dino De Laurentiis. Over the years, the movie achieved cult classic status all over the world. The plot of the movie is based in a small town where brutal killings start to take place one after the other in a close-knit community.

A paraplegic boy is convinced that these killings are not done by any human but a werewolf. A lot of people are still curious about the Silver Bullet cast and Silver Bullet cast then and now. For all the people who are curious about the Silver Bullet cast, here is everything you need to know about the Silver Bullet cast then and now and their characters in Stephen King’s Silver Bullet.

Silver Bullet cast

Megan Follows as Jane Coslaw

Canadian actor Megan Follows had played the role of Jane Coslaw. She also played the role of the narrator in the film apart from being the older sister of the protagonist. She is known for her role of Anne Shirley in the Canadian TV series Anne of Green Gables. Over the years, she has appeared in several TV shows and movies. Most recently she was seen as Catherine de' Medici in the television series Reign from 2013 to 2017.

Corey Haim as Marty Coslaw

The late actor Corey Haim had played the role of Marty Coslaw in Silver Bullet cast. He had played the role of a paraplegic boy who gets attacked by a werewolf. He gained immense popularity after playing Marty in Stephen King’s Silver Bullet. Corey Haim breathed his last on March 10. 2010.

Gary Busey as Uncle Red

Veteran actor Gary Busey had played the key role of Uncle Red in Silver Bullet cast. Red is an alcoholic brother of Nan. Garey Busey has featured in more than 150 movies in his career. Some of his notable movies are Lethal Weapon, Predator 2, Point Break, Under Siege, The Firm, Piranha 3DD, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, etc. He is currently active in the acting industry and was last seen in Bunker of Blood: Chapter 8: Butcher's Bake Off: Hell's Kitchen last year.

Everett McGill as Reverend Lowe/Werewolf

Actor Everett McGill had played the role of Reverend Lowe and also the antagonist Werewolf. His sanity is compromised because of the werewolf inside him who is on a murder spree. Everett McGill became a household name with his performance of a caveman in Quest for Fire (1981). He later played prominent roles in movies like Heartbreak Ridge, License To Kill, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, etc. He was last seen in the series Twin Peaks in 2017.

Silver Bullet's Brady

The late actor-writer Joe Wright had played the role of Brady in Silver Bullet. He was the best friend of Marty who is also killed. He was known for Silver Bullet (1985), S.C.R.E.W.D. (2006) and Poison Ivy (1985).

