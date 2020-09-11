Is Jenna Ortega Dating Someone? Here Are Details About The Actor's Relationship History

The American actor Jenna Ortega is most popular for her role as Young Jane on the CW series Jane the Virgin. She is currently seen in the Netflix movie Babysitter: The Killer Queen. The actor is also popular for her roles in Stuck In The Middle,You, Insidious: Chapter 2 among others. A lot of people have been wondering about who is Jenna Ortega’s boyfriend. For all the people who are curious to know about who her relationship status and who has Jenna Ortega dated in the past, here is everything you need to know.

Jenna Ortega's past relationships

Asher Angel

According to a report by J-14 magazine, Jenna Ortega was rumoured to be dating Shazam actor Asher Angel and Jacob Sartorius. The rumours about her dating Asher Angel first started when they were seen together in 2018. The duo spent a lot of time together and was also spotted out at Universal Horror Nights.

Jenna Ortega and Asher Angel also attended a fashion show and even walked the red carpet together. On Halloween, the duo coordinated their costumes. They were seen as former couple Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. This further fuelled the rumours of them dating.

Also Read | Did You Know 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Has References To 'Terminator' Franchise?

Also Read | From 'Babysitter: Killer Queen' To 'Cargo', Films To Add To Your Weekend Watchlist

Jacob Sartorius

She was also linked up to Jacob Sartorius in a romantic way. The duo was seen getting cosy in 2017 in New York City. However, it turned out that they were just shooting for a music video. Jenna Ortega and Jacob Sartorius appeared together in the music video for his song Chapstick. The two stars enjoyed a lovely date around the city in the song. The chemistry between the two stars increased the speculations of them dating each other.

Also Read | The Babysitter Killer Queen Ending Explained: What Happens To 'demons' & Bee's Spellbook?

Also Read | 'The Babysitter' Cast & Plot You Need To Know Before Watching 'Babysitter: Killer Queen'

Is Jenna Ortega dating?

Jenna Ortega cleared the air last year about her relationship status. The actor is currently not dating anyone and is single. Jenna Ortega appeared on Bailee Madison and Kaitlin Vilasuso’s Just Between Us podcast last year where she denied that she did not date either Asher Angel of Jacob Sartorius.

Jenna Ortega in 'The Babysitter: Killer Queen'

Jenna Ortega is currently seen in the horror-comedy The Babysitter: Killer Queen. The movie is a sequel to 2017 movie The Babysitter. Jenna Ortega is playing the role of a girl at Cole’s high school named Phoebe. Cole and Phoebe then set out on a dangerous night that may prove deadly for both of them. Here is a look at The Babysitter: Killer Queen trailer.

Promo Image Credits: Jenna Ortega Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.