Steve Bing Was Only Left With $300,000 Out Of $600 Million's Net Worth When He Died?

Late American film producer-businessman and actor Elizabeth Hurley's ex-flame, Steve Bing had left the entire film fraternity aghast after the tragic news of his death to suicide broke on June 22, 2020. The late actor has been making headlines lately after a report by Town & Country magazine started doing rounds. According to the report by the American magazine, Bing was left with just $300,000 out of his estimated $600 million fortune when he committed suicide earlier this year.

Steve Bing's net worth was a mere $300,000 when he died?

The founder of the film production house Shangri-La Entertainment, late Steve Bing's death had come across as a shock for many, including his former lover Elizabeth Hurley. Now, yet another shocking revelation about Steve Bing has surfaced on the internet. However, this time around, it's about Steve Bing's net worth which was reportedly estimated to be a whopping $600 million.

Steve Bing's estate developer grandfather left behind an astonishing fortune of $600 million which he inherited at the age of 18. However, now a report by the US-based lifestyle magazine claims that the film producer was only left with $300,000 out of his vast net worth when he died back in June this year at the age of 55. According to the publication's report, a judge ruled Bing's estate be administered by Kira Kerkorian, his biological daughter with famous tennis player Lisa Bonder. Although the money was originally meant to be bequeathed to an NGO named The Clinton Foundation, the estate was revealed to have several debts to settle first.

The report also shed light on Steve Bing's substance abuse issues and revealed that Bing was sober for several months before he took his life. It was also revealed that he was in contact with a therapist on a daily basis. Furthermore, the Hollywood producer was also said to have reconciled his relationship with Damian 18 months before he left for his heavenly abode. For the unversed, Damian is the son of Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing.

Back in June, when the news of Bing's passing away broke, his ex-flame and actor Elizabeth had penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to mourn his death. She shared a streak of pictures with his former lover and poured her heart out expressed how saddened she was after realising that the 55-year-old was no more.

Check out her IG post below:

