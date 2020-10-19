Jason Derulo's Net Worth Is Proof Of The 'savage Love' He Gets From His Fans

Jason Derulo recently celebrated the success of Savage Love which secured the number one spot on Billboard and uploaded a couple of videos from the celebrations. The clip showed a montage of snaps of people who were at the party and then featured the singer showing the sizable bill of the drinks and meals ordered at the party. Here is information about the net worth of the Savage Love singer.

Jason Derulo’s net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Jason Derulo's net worth is $ 16 million. This is equivalent to over Rs 117 crores when converted to INR. Jason Derulo has a huge mansion, several luxury cars, and few other immovable assets to his name.

Source of income

Jason Derulo's major source of income is through his music career. He has sold over 30 million copies throughout his career. Another source of income for the singer is through his posts on the video sharing platform, TikTok. According to Capitalfm.com, Jason makes $ 75,000 per video post on TikTok.

The career of Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo was born in Miramar, Florida and developed a liking for music at a very young age. As a teenager, he is known to have written Bossy for rapper Birdman. After that, he started writing songs for various singers like Diddy, Danity Kane, Sean Kingston, Lil Wayne.

In the year 2009, he launched his debut single, Whatcha Say and the song debuted on Billboard Hot 100 at number 54. He also released albums titled In My Head, Ridin Solo, Turn It Up among others.

Savage love BTS remix

In June 2020, Jason released his song Savage Love which gained immense popularity. Recently, the BTS version of it secured the first position on the Billboard and the singer was seen celebrating for the same with his friends and family members. He later posted a tweet on social media about how he wished BTS could have been there for the celebration. Check out the tweet below.

Wish @BTS_twt @jawsh_685 was here for the celebration! We did it! #1 on billboard chart! Savage Love pic.twitter.com/w6x2IFfLvw — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) October 19, 2020

Jason Derulo's Savage Love BTS remix

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

