'The Office' Crew Opens Up On Steve Carell's Exit; Blames It On NBC

The Office is making the headlines for various things. Fans of the comedy show believed that Steve Carell, who played the lead character on the show left it on his own free will, but now reports suggest that it was due to something else that Carell had to leave the show

READ |Tekashi 6ix9ine's Judge Has Second Thoughts Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The Office’s crew blame NBC for Carell’s exit

According to reports, it has been stated that Steve Carell did not leave the show titled The Office on his own accord. Former crew members have blamed NBC for the actor’s exit from the series after the seventh season. The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, penned by Andy Greene, has put these things in a new light and hints on why Carell may have left the show.

Sound operator Brian Wittle stated that Carell did not get any response from the makers of the show regarding his contract. Hairstylist Kim Ferry also supported this claim and stated that the network decided not to pick up Carell for another season. He stated that Carell did not want to leave the show.

READ |Akansha Rajan Kapoor: Lines Between Commercial And Content-driven Films Are Blurring

He had told the network that he was going to renew the contract for a few more years and was willing to do it wholeheartedly along with his agent. But the network did not contact him. The deadline came and went but no contract was signed. Even when Carell was willing to stay in the team, the network did not take actions to move things forward.

READ |Shraddha Kapoor's Gudi Padwa Photo Spans Over Generations; Pic Inside

He further stated that if one is not respected and do not even get a contract offered then one should move on and that is what Carell did. Carell would have stayed with The Office if things would have moved differently. Fans are disheartened by Carell’s exit from the show.

READ | Aamir Khan Is Reconsidering His Decade Old Dream House At Bandra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.