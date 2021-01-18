Steve Martin excited to receive COVID-19 vaccination, says 'I got it because I’m 75'

Veteran actor-comedian Steve Martin took to Twitter and informed his fans that he has received his first round of COVID-19 vaccination. In the post, the senior actor wrote that he was doing fine. He wrote, “Good news/bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Thank you all, and thank you science.” The actor, who lives in New York, said he waited in person at the Javits Center to receive his jab.

Steve Martin receives the first dose of vaccine

“The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science,” he added. The actor informed that he has not witnessed any side effects of the vaccination now. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Father of the Bride' star has made it a point to make people laugh amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He recently updated his profile picture on the micro-blogging site where the actor is seen wearing masks that have covered his entire face. This isn't the first time that the actor has tweeted about the deadly virus. In September last year, he joked about making sure his fans can recognize him under his mask. He wore a giant "Steve Martin" sign on his head with an arrow pointing down at him.

"I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution," wrote the comic and actor, along with a picture of him wearing a sign over his heart that reads: 'Steve Martin' with an arrow pointing down. On the work front, Martin is currently filming his upcoming series, Only Murders In the Building.

