Steven Soderbergh, Director Of 'Contagion', To Produce 2021 Academy Awards Ceremony

The 2021 Oscars ceremony is one of the most anticipated film events next year. In a recent statement, Academy president David Rubin announced the trio of renowned veterans from the industry will be producing the 2021 Oscars ceremony. Read further to know more about the upcoming ceremony.

Oscar producers for the 2021 ceremony

As per Entertainment Weekly, Academy president David Rubin announced on December 8, 2020, the producers of the 2021 Oscars. They include two-time Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher, Emmy nominee Jesse Collins, and Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh, who directed the medical thriller Contagion, released in 2011, will be among the producers of the 93rd Oscars ceremony which is slated to air on April 25, 2021 through ABC network.

The news was shared in a press statement by David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said that the upcoming Oscars which will be held amid the ongoing global pandemic that has majorly affected the Hollywood releases will give the perfect chance to innovate and keep a new perspective for the annual awards. The trio of producers said in a joint statement that they are thrilled and yet terrified for the event. They also mentioned that this particular situation gives them a chance to focus on the movies that are being made in a new way, and thus create the show that talks about movies everyone likes.

Steven Soderbergh is a prolific filmmaker whose most acclaimed works include Magic Mike, Ocean's Eleven, and Sex, Lies, and Videotape. He won his first academy award for directing the 2001 movie Traffic. Sher has got for himself a Best Picture Oscar nominations for her work in producing Django Unchained in 2012 and also in Steven Soderbergh's Erin Brockovich. Jesse Collins has produced several industry events including the Grammys, the BET Awards, and the Soul Train Awards, and will do the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show next year.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Oscars was among the first events to push the ceremony to April in 2021. This also led to the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes to push back their ceremonies. The eligibility period for the Oscars was also extended from being at the end of 2020 to early 2021.

