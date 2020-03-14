Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 Film Contagion Predicted A Coronavirus-like Pandemic?

The Steven Soderbergh directorial film Contagion which released in the year 2011 had reportedly grabbed eyeballs due to its gritty plotline and realistic performances. The film starred Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jude Law in lead roles. However, the sci-fi drama flick has suddenly been grabbing headlines these days.

After nine years of its release, people have been trying to stream it online and have been trying to binge-watch it again. It is interesting to note that amidst the massive outbreak of Coronavirus, the Steven Soderbergh directorial Contagion has reportedly been declared to be the fourth most rented movie. The film has reportedly been also listed as the second most-watched movie in the year 2020.

The plot of Contagion is similar to the outbreak of Coronavirus now

However, the popularity of Contagion has been increasing because it had co-incidentally predicted the outbreak of a frightening pandemic like Coronavirus which is seeming to be highly relevant now. The plot of the Steven Soderbergh directorial film showed the outbreak of a horrifying virus which soon caused a pandemic because of a chef in Macao who does not wash his hands before shaking hands with a businessman.

The film revolved around Gwyneth Paltrow's character developing a serious illness after returning to the USA from Hong Kong. Soon, she passes away due to the illness as her husband, essayed by Matt Damon, is left shocked as the symptoms of the illness spread like wildfire.

Finally watched Steven Soderbergh's CONTAGION (2011), a movie that feels even more relevant and timely now than when it was released. Shows methodical exploration of the threat of viral epidemic. Such an effective, well-made & scary medical thriller. pic.twitter.com/rLnDhMoO5K — ㅤnαkul.ㅤ (@itsNaCool) March 10, 2020

Contagion showcased the plight of people battling the virus

The virus which was shown in the film was named MEV-1 or Nipah Virus. The plot of the film seems to be highly relevant today as the world is battling the deadly coronavirus which has reportedly spread from Wuhan food and animal market. The Steven Soderbergh film also showcased the brutal reality of the people's plight as they are quarantined in isolated wards or at their homes along with vacant cities and towns.

The situation showcased in the Steven Soderbergh directorial film has an uncanny resemblance to the situation that the whole world is facing today. However, Steven Soderbergh is reportedly yet to comment on the sudden rise in the popularity of Contagion now. The film, Contagion was reportedly a box office success as it grossed around $126 million worldwide.

