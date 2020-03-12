'Naagin 4' Makers To Cast 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' Actor Aalisha Panwar After Rashami Desai?

After the casting of Rashami Desai in the show Naagin 4, there are rumours flying around that another actor is soon to step into the Naagin universe. The rumours claim that Aalisha Panwar of the show Meri Gudiya might be seen in Naagin 4 soon.

ALSO READ | Naagin 4 February 22 And 23 Written Updates: Vish Becomes Brinda And Tries To Kill Dev

Aalisha Panwar in Naagin 4?

Looking at its immense popularity, the makers of the show are trying their best to add more and more interest and drama in the show. According to an article in a leading entertainment portal, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Aalisha Panwar is to become a part of Nia Sharma’s show. This news is said to be a rumour as there is no official confirmation for the same. It seems that the makers want to make the show an unforgettable one. The announcement of Rashami Desai joining the show had already sent frenzy across the show’s viewers.

ALSO READ | Naagin 4 New Promo: Brinda's Real Avatar Gets Exposed In Front Of Dev

Aalisha Panwar’s character is said to bring an unexpected twist to the plot fo the show. Aalisha might play the role of Dev’s real mother. While the show portrays Dev to be a normal man, Dev now also possesses superpowers and that because of the Naagmani, he is a Divya-Purush. If the sources are right, Dev will not be Vrushali’s actual son but is the child of Aalisha's character.

ALSO READ | Naagin 4 February 15 And 16 Written Update: Vish Creates A Rift Between Brinda And Dev

The sources also claim that whoever is planning all the drama and suspense and is the mastermind, is a part of the Parikh family. It will be revealed that the mastermind is Baa as she wants to get the Naagmani as well, like Vishakha. Baa had exchanged Dev with another child 25 years ago in the quest to find Naagamani.

ALSO READ | Naagin 4 February 8 And 9 Written Update: Dev Has The Naagmani Powers Now!

Source: Aalisha Panwar & Nia Sharma Instagram

ALSO READ | Naagin 4 Actor Jasmin Bhasin To Quit The Ekta Kapoor Show? Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.