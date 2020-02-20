As Mikaela Chooses A New Career, Here's A Look At Her Father Steven Spielberg's Net Worth

Steven Spielberg is one of the most renowned filmmakers in Hollywood. He became a household name after directing Jaws in 1975. Apart from being the director of many popular and successful films like Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, he has also served as a producer in successful film trilogies like Back To The Future, Men In Black and Transformers.

Steven Spielberg's net worth

Steven Spielberg is one of the highest-grossing directors in the world. He has directed and produced more than 100 films and the films have made more than USD 25 million at the box office. According to various media reports, Steven Spielberg’s net worth is estimated to be more than USD 3.6 billion. He has seven children and has been married to Kate Capshaw for more than 27 years.

About Mikaela Spielberg

Mikaela Spielberg is the adopted daughter of Steven Spielberg. She was born on February 28, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, and was adopted by Spielberg while she was still an infant. Recently, the 23-year-old made a surprising revelation about her career plans. She said that she plans to enter into the porn industry.

Mikaela’s net worth is only going to soar as she has made an intriguing decision about her life. Despite her father being one of the richest filmmakers in Hollywood, she has always felt that she should not rely on her parents. She wants to make a name for herself rather than just being known as the daughter of Steven Spielberg.

She recently announced that she will be pursuing a self-produced adult entertainment career. The star kid also said that she won’t be having sex with another person on camera out of respect for her supportive fiancé. She currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with her 50-year-old fiancé Chuck Pankow who is a former dart player.

