Steven Spielberg Is 'concerned' Even As He Supports Mikaela Spielberg's Adult Film Career

Steven Spielberg is amongst the top filmmakers around the world who is known for his extraordinary films. He has made films like Schindler's List, Jaws, ET, Saving Private Ryan etc. The director is known for his impeccable sense of direction and is considered as one of the most celebrated directors in Hollywood. Speilberg is in the news once again after his daughter Mikaela publically announced that she will be pursuing a career in the adult industry.

Steven Spielberg expresses concerns over Mikaela Spielberg's career choice

Also Read | Did Steven Adams Take Inspiration From Jason Mamoa To Score Latest Buzzer-beater?

Recently, the daughter of Steven revealed that she plans to make a career in the adult film industry. She announced that she will be working in self-produced adult films, and will have some level of restrictions when making these films, according to a news portal. She was questioned about her career choice all over social media. Her father Steven has not yet spoken on this issue publically; however, a few news portals have shared his thoughts on this issue.

Also Read | Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela To Join The Adult Film Industry

A news portal claimed that Mikaela informed them that Steven and Kate are totally fine and supportive of her decision. Another news portal claimed that Steven is a bit concerned and embarrassed by her sudden public announcement of her joining the adult industry. According to the news portal, her parents are worried about how her action might affect their other children.

Also Read | Mikaela Spielberg: Here Are 5 Lesser-known Facts About Steven Spielberg’s Daughter

The portal quoted a source saying that while the parents are trying to be supportive of her, that this is not how she was raised. The news portal continued by saying that outwardly Steven and Kate are one of the most evolved parents in the world who love their children very much. The source claimed that Steven and his wife are trying to be supportive of Mikaela’s decision, and also understand her.

Also Read | As Mikaela Chooses A New Career, Here's A Look At Her Father Steven Spielberg's Net Worth

The news portal added that while Steven has let his children follow their own path, it does concern him that the path chosen by his daughter may not be the best option for her. When the question as to why Mikaela chose this career path was asked, a source claimed that Steven and Kate have many artistic friends who are usually quite complicated. The source also informed the news portal that Mikaela felt unworthy of her parents who are quite successful and therefore made a decision.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.