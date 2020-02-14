The Debate
The Debate
Did Steven Adams Take Inspiration From Jason Mamoa To Score Latest Buzzer-beater?

Basketball News

Steven Adams scored an outrageous one-handed buzzer-beater on Thursday night. We think he took inspiration from his Hollywood doppelganger Jason Mamoa.

Steven Adams

Ever since OKC Thunder center Steven Adams grew his hair and began sporting a beard, many fans have started comparing him with Game of Thrones actor Jason Mamoa. The towering Kiwi burst onto the scene in 2013 and since then, has gone on to become one of the most recognised faces in the NBA. Despite his consistent performances, Steven Adams has relatively gone unnoticed in recent years.

Steven Adams and Jason Mamoa: Almost the same person?

However, the 26-year-old grabbed the headlines on Thursday night (Friday IST) when he completed his first three-pointer in NBA, that too in quite a spectacular fashion. Adams picked up the ball in his own half before casually drilling a one-handed buzzer-beater to bring the first half to a close. 

Steven Adams went on top his outrageous shot with an equally stunning shimmy to get fans excited at the Smoothie King Center. 

'Steven Adams Aquaman': Yes Please!

While comparisons to Jason Momoa don't look like ceasing anytime soon, we reckon Steven Adams actually channelled his inner 'Aquaman' to score his first three-pointer in the NBA. Confused? Let us explain

Adams' long unkempt hair along with his beard-moustache combo has fans claiming he is the 'Aquaman' of NBA. Steven Adams. has himself, admitted in the past that fans mistook him for Jason Mamoa, during his trip to Croatia. Adams also said that he indeed enjoys those comparisons. 

Steven Adams talks about his 'Alter-ego'

While the resemblance between the duo is uncanny, Steven Adams has apparently picked up some handy skills from his Hollywood doppelganger - Jason Mamoa.

Jason Mamoa, who is known for his portrayal of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Aquaman in DC Extended Universe (DCEU), is also skilled when it comes to using a 'tomahawk'.  Momoa took to Instagram to show off his axe-throwing skills, hitting the bullseye with a tomahawk in a room full of wood.

Jason Momoa showcasing his skills with 'tomahawk'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Could it just be that Steven Adams took inspiration from his look-alike to drop the buzzer-beater? Quite possibly yes.

Watch: Steven Adams' buzzer-beater

