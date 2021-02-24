Steven Spielberg Surprises Godchild Drew On Her 46th B'day, Says 'I Still Care About You'

American star Drew Barrymore celebrated her 46th birthday on Feb 22. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, Drew received a very special surprise during Monday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial fame was surprised by Steven Spielberg with a virtual visit during the episode dedicated to Drew as she turned 46.

Ahead of the Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade director's appearance, Barrymore said, "It's time for Drew's news and by the way, I have no idea what I'm saying because what's in the prompter is a surprise. I don't even know the headlines". Guest host Savannah Guthrie introduced an unseen clip of a very young Barrymore gushing over her E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial director in an interview. After the clip went on air, the birthday girl became emotional and said that Steven Spielberg was the first person she knew, who cared.

Finally, when Steven Spielberg surprised her through a video call, Drew Barrymore broke down in tears. Steven Spielberg joined The Drew Barrymore Show and said, "Drew face, I still care about you, I’ve always cared about you". Furthermost, the critically acclaimed director remembered the time when Drew walked in for the auditions as a child actor. He said, "this little blonde hurricane walked into an audition in my office and took us by storm and then soon took the entire world by storm".

During the interactive session, Drew Barrymore's 1995 Playboy spread came up and it was revealed that after she did the shoot, Spielberg sent her a quilt that read “cover-up". Talking about the same, Steven said, "I sent her the Playboy layout and I had an artist come over and do paper doll cutout clothes which I glued on to all of the partially exposed photographs". Drew further shared that later on, she sent an apology to the director in the form of a series of pictures of herself dressed as a nun, which he showed to the audience.

Drew Barrymore considers Steven Spielberg as her godfather. The former made her acting debut at the age of six with the latter's beloved sci-fi blockbuster flick, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The film was released in 1982 and also stars Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote and many others.

