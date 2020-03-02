Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Her Boyfriend

Mikaela Spielberg, who is veteran Steven Spielberg’s adopted daughter, made it to the news recently, as she allegedly launched an attack on her boyfriend, Chuck Pankow. As per reports, Mikaela Spielberg is currently being interrogated at Nashville Police station and will be released after the 12-hour-long hold.

Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela Spielberg arrested for domestic violence

If the reports are to be believed, Mikaela Spielberg was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury. According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said that Spielberg and her boyfriend indulged themselves in a heated argument after returning from a bar. The victim reportedly passed a demeaning comment on Mikaela, after which the accused hurled objects at the victim. The victim, Chuck Pankow, injured his hand and wrist during the assault.

In a statement issued to a leading daily, Mikaela's fiancé, Chuck Pankow, confirmed the incident occurred and refused to share any details about who else was involved. However, the victim stated that no one was injured and the situation has been misunderstood.

This comes after Mikaela opened up in an on-camera interview with a leading news publication about her decision to begin working in the adult film industry. As mentioned in the interview, Mikaela remarked that she was tired of being told to hate her body. Adding to the same, Spielberg revealed that she was tired of the day-to-day monotony, which was not satisfying her soul.

The actor also told the interviewer that working in the adult film industry has helped her come over anxiety issues and bipolar disorder. Mikaela Spielberg was adopted by the director and his wife, actor Kate Capshaw. Her famous parents are reportedly embarrassed and concerned by the career move.

