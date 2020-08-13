Sridevi's Birth Anniversary: Did You Know Sridevi Rejected a Steven Spielberg Film?

August 13 marks late actor Sridevi's birth anniversary. Sridevi was one of the most sought-after actors of her time in the film industry. Since her debut in Solva Sawan, she carved a niche for herself in the heart of every movie buff. Her talent was noticed worldwide and it was reported by Indian Express in a throwback interview that Steven Spielberg, who was making Jurassic Park in 1993, wanted to cast Sridevi in the film for a small role.

But the English Vinglish actor was at the peak of her career in Bollywood back then and felt that role did not meet her reputation or expectations. Sridevi decided to refuse the role Spielberg was offering her. The hit filmmaker had to wait for his dream of casting a Bollywood heroine in Hollywood. Later, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who joined the cast of a different film directed by the ace filmmaker and became the first heroine from Bollywood to make her mark in Hollywood. Jurassic Park went on to become a massive hit and the original trilogy was loved by fans. The series even got a reboot in the year 2015.

However, Jurassic Park was not the only film she rejected. It was reported by the same portal that she had a long list of films that she refused to be a part of. One such film was Darr where she was supposed to seen opposite Shah Rukh. Back then she had expressed to the media that after the film Chandni and Lamhe, she felt that Darr was a very ordinary character for her.

She had also expressed that if she had the role of the lead character of the film then she would have loved to do the film. She also had mentioned that Juhi Chawala doing that role was very important for her as she had not done such a role before. Sridevi added that for her, the role was repetitive. Bollywood actor Sridevi passed away the age of 54 on February 24, 2018, after she reportedly died of accidental drowning in Dubai.

