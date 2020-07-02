Straight Up Ending Explained: Do Todd And Rory End Up Together In The Movie? Details Here

Straight Up is a Netflix film that released on June 24, 2019. The movie revolves around the concept of finding a partner that one connects with. While the movie is a nice romantic-comedy, the ending seems to have confused the viewers about the fate of the couple. Here's what actually happened at the end of Straight Up.

Straight Up plot summary

Straight Up revolves around two people, Todd (James Sweeney) and Rory (Katie Findlay). Todd believes himself to be a homosexual since he was taunted about it by bullies in fourth grade. Eventually, he too starts believing it, more so because he is a bit delicate and struggles with OCD and cleanliness (things which men usually seem not to care about). Todd also never had any physical or romantic relationship for that matter.

However, time and again Todd questions whether he is really gay and even talks about it with his closet friends and his therapist. But then he comes across Rory in a typical meet-cute scenario. They soon find they have much in common and Rory even agrees to move in with him, which has actually more to do with loneliness. Although initially, they think physical intimacy is not necessary, both start having questions about it until things start going wrong in their otherwise perfect relationship.

Straight Up ending explained

Todd and Rory have a fall out after a party. After this, Rory decides to move back to Seattle after having failed in yet another audition. Like Todd, the audience also starts questioning whether he is actually gay as the movie progresses. He even goes to see his therapist to address the issue.

In a grand gesture, Todd ends up outside Rory's workplace asking her to come back to him. He even asks her to marry him which Rory refuses. He then proceeds to sing several versions of the song 'Baby, if you love me, won’t you just give me a smile?' while she struggles from smiling and the movie ends here.

Straight Up movie's ending is about not having to conform to labels. Todd and Rory are perfectly happy together. Todd has also stopped thinking about his sexuality and come to accept himself just as he is. This is the reason why he does not think twice before stopping Rory from leaving for Seattle.

