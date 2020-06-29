'Love' Ending Explained: Who Does Murphy Chose Between Electra And Omi?

The movie Love on Netflix is directed by French filmmaker Gaspar Noé and it has earned a lot of appreciation at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015. The movie is an erotic drama and has some rather confusing themes and nature of the story with explicit imagery. The movie Love on Netflix follows the sexual exploits of Murphy and Electra, played by Karl Glusman and Aomi Muyock.

ALSO READ | 'Chaman Bahaar' ending explained: Does Billu win the love of Rinku Manoriya?

'Love' ending

Gaspar Noe's Love follows the story of Murphy. He, along with his girlfriend Electra, experience their love through their sexual adventures. Murphy is an American art student who lives in Paris and he meets Electra there. They realise that both of them are experimental when it comes to sexual intimacy and thus they go on to discover the different faces of bedroom fantasies.

While their emotional relationship keeps getting strained, they are becoming better and more adventurous physically. After some time, Electra invites a young friend of hers named Omi to their sexual intimacy. After this, Murphy starts a relationship with Omi as well, behind Electra's back. Unfortunately for all the three characters, Omi gets pregnant and Murphy and Electra fall apart because of this.

ALSO READ | 'Barkskins' ending explained: What happens with Mari & Trepagny's story arc?

Love ending explained

The last shot of Love on Netflix is Murphy hugging an 18-month-old child. This shows that after all that he went through along with Electra, he chose the life of fatherhood over his love. In the most twisted way possible, what Murphy and Electra had was indeed love.

As per Gasper Noé's interview with a leading news portal, Murphy's love for Electra allowed him to discover the meanest parts of his personality. Noé claims that love is an obsession with tunnel vision and that a love story can last long, but not passion, as it can be exhausting. Thus Murphy gets exhausted of his passion for Electra and chooses the baby, but his love for Electra remains intact.

ALSO READ | Penguin movie ending explained: Why does the kidnapper target Rhythm? [Spoilers ahead!]

Opening Scene of Love on Netflix

The opening scene of the movie Love shows Murphy and Electra involved in one of their sexual fantasies. It seems very surprising and quick as the movie begins with that and thus gives a shocking effect. TikTok users have turned this into a challenge. The challenge is to turn on the movie and record their reaction to the opening scene. They compare the movie to 365 Days, claiming that if a person liked that movie, they can try and watch Love as well but they should record their reaction to the opening scene.

ALSO READ | 'Aarya' series ending explained in detail - Will the show return for a possible season 2?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.