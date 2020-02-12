Harley Quinn's New Look Revealed In Leaked Photos From 'Suicide Squad 2' Set

The sequel of 2016's Suicide Squad is currently under production and according to director James Gunn, has only a few weeks of shoots left before hitting post-production. The first Suicide Squad film's Harley Quinn was reportedly a fan favourite which earned the character her own standalone film in the DC cinematic universe with Birds of Prey. Now, for her third outing, Margot Robbie will be reprising the role of Harley Quinn for Suicide Squad 2. Recently, a video and photos from the sets of Suicide Squad 2 have hit the internet featuring Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Check them out below -

Also read: 'Birds of Prey' film title changed three days after release to focus on Harley Quinn

Suicide Squad 2 set photos featuring Harley Quinn

Also read: Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and some of the other best-dressed celebs at the Oscars

Is this #MargotRobbie on the set of James Gunn’s #TheSuicideSquad with red and black hair like ‘The New 52’ version of #HarleyQuinn! ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/D4M3PKOn6I — HeroesAndVillains (@HeroAndVillain_) February 11, 2020

The leaked video of Margot Robbie features her character Harley Quinn sporting a red outfit. The actor can be seen holding a spear as she calls for a yellow taxi. The biggest takeaway for fans reportedly was Harley Quinn's much comic-accurate look. This iteration of Margot's Quinn can be seen sporting red and black hair, which has been her character staple for years.

Also read: Kim Kardashian to Margot Robbie: Outfits that Hollywood celebs sported this week

Besides this, a few other set photos have showcased the characters from Suicide Squad 2. John Cena and Idris Elba's characters were seen filming a high-octane action scene in the photos. On the other hand, one leaked photo of the character of Cheetah was reportedly taken down off the internet by Warner Bros. Check out other leaked Suicide Squad 2 set photos below -

Also read: Margot Robbie's fans slam Jim Carrey after he insinuates that her looks helped her career

Also read: Birds of Prey Review: Margot Robbie’s mayhem charms fans in this ‘fantabulous’ film

Image courtesy - Birds of Prey Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.