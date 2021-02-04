Khichdi Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Played In The Comedy Film

Khichdi follows the story of a Gujarati family called Parekhs who live in an old mansion. The joint family encounters many typically Indian situations, but they try to solve it in the most hilarious ways possible. Khichdi: The movie features the same Parekh family once more. The father of characters Hansa and Himanshu passes away leaving behind his dying wish of Himanshu getting married, the movie turns into a regular laughing riot as the rest of the characters try to make this wish come true.

The Khichdi franchise is a Hindi sitcom series; unlike other Hindi sitcoms, which continuously air throughout the year, Khichdi is one of the earliest shows on Indian television to adopt the Western model of appearing in seasons. The second season was called Instant Khichdi. Based on these two TV series a film was also made and named Khichdi: The Movie.

Khichdi cast

The cast of Khichdi: The Movie includes some great actors. Take a look.

Anang Desai as Tulsidas Parekh

Tulsidas Parekh is the family patriarch who is almost always hilariously in a bad mood. After the death of his wife, Tulsidas continued to live with his family in a very old ancestral house called 'Mohan Niwas'. He does not wish to sell it at any cost, in spite of repeated persuasion from his children. He is addressed by all the other characters as 'Babuji'.

Rajeev Mehta as Praful Parekh

Even though he is the eldest son of Tulsidas, Praful Parekh is known to be notoriously stupid. He is often seen interpreting things at face value, leading to hilarious situations. He also translates English words for his wife whom he loves deeply; however, his translations are always incorrect.

Surpriya Pathak as Hansa Parekh

Hansa Parekh is the wife of Praful who is as just stupid as him, if not more. Hansa is known to never do any kind of work while maintaining her catchphrase, "Main to thak Gayi" ("I'm so tired"). Hansa loves to dress up well and is always asking Praful to bring a 'Gajra' for her. She doesn't speak English and usually needs to have it translated by Praful.

Nimisha Vakharia as Jayshree Parekh

The widowed daughter-in-law of Tulsidas, Jayshree Parekh is the only one in the family who seems to have any sense, though not by a great degree. She loves to cook & gossip and is often seen on the phone talking to her mother. Jayshree handles the management of the house and aims to sell 'Mohan Niwas' and live in an independent apartment. Every time she serves tea to Tulsidas, she brings this matter up with him. The role was played by Vandana Pathak in the original TV series.

Jamnadas Majethia as Himanshu Seth

Actor Jamnadas Majethia who plays Himanshu in Khichdi is the protagonist of this hilarious movie as the entire movie's events revolve around getting him married. Himanshu is Hansa's younger brother, also lives with the Parekhs and is as stupid as Hansa & Praful, with Babuji often addressing him as 'Moonchowaale Hansa' (Mustached Hansa).

Kirti Kulhari as Parminder

As the family is on a mission to find a match for Himanshu, they find an as much foolish counterpart in their Punjabi neighbour Parminder. Himanshu falls in love with Parminder because he sees she is beautiful and finds her interesting as she's nice to him and just as dumb, Parminder also falls in love with Himanshu for no logical reason and the two get engaged to get married.

Khichdi's characters in supporting roles

Markand Soni & Kesar Majethia as Jacky & Chakki

The only two characters in the entire series who have surpassable intelligence, Jacky and Chakki are often tired of the chaos caused by the idiotic elders in the house. Both of them have a catchphrase which they often say together which is, "Bade Log Bade Log" (Oh! the elders). Chakki is also the narrator of the film. The roles of Jacky and Chakki were played by Yash Mittal and Richa Bhadra in the original series respectively.

