'Summer Of 42' Cast: Gary Grimes, Jennifer O'Neill & Others Who Acted In The 1971 Release

The American coming-of-age flick Summer of 42 released back in 1971. Interestingly, one of the lead characters of the film, Rauhcher, was novelized before the release of the film. The Robert Mulligan directorial gave a sneak peek into the early teens of popular screenwriter Herman "Hermie" Raucher. The film picturised his 1942 summer vacation when he went to Nantucket Island (off the coast of Cape Cod) and fell in love with a young woman, Dorothy. Here are the details of the cast and characters of Summer of 42.

'Summer of 42' cast

The film featured actor Gary Grimes and Jennifer O'Neill in the lead characters. Meanwhile, the ensemble cast of the film had actors such as Jerry Houser, Oliver Conant, Katherine Allentuck and Christopher Norris, among many others. On the other hand, the film also saw two pivotal cameos played by Walter Scott and Lois Maureen Stapleton.

'Summer of 42' characters

Hermie

The story of the film revolves around a young boy, Hermie, in his teens. His character was portrayed by Gary Grimes. Interestingly, Gary announced his retirement from the show business after appearing in six feature-length films. His repertoire also had a few TV series. The former actor was last seen in an episode of 1983's TV show, Matt Houston.

Dorothy

The female lead of the film, Dorothy, was essayed by Jennifer O'Neill. As the film started, her character was kept under wraps. Later, it was revealed that she was married to an army man, who has gone off to fight in World War II. Jennifer O'Neil as the war bride managed to grab the attention of the audience with the simplicity and innocence of her on-screen character. Dorothy's character was quite funny and mature as the film showed numerous comedy scenes between her and Hermie.

Oscy

Oscy was the supporting character, played by Jerry Houser. Oscy, an extroverted tough-guy, was Hermie's best friend. Oscy and Hermie along with their introverted friend Benjie were fascinated by the concept of intercourse. The dialogues and sequences of Oscy were convincing enough that his character was picturised in the crude form.

'Summer of 42' details

The 1971 release was a commercial hit. Talking about the reviews of the film, it has received 7.2 ratings out of 10 on IMDb page. The romance-drama is available on the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

