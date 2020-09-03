'The Magnificent Seven' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

The Magnificent seven is the remake of the western classic The Magnificient Seven that released in 1960 starring Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, and Charles Bronson, to name a few, in pivotal roles. The 2016 released film was directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The original movie was inspired by Akira Kurosawa‘s seminal masterpiece Seven Samurai. The story revolves around 7 gunmen from different backgrounds who are gathered by a vengeful widow who wishes to protect her town from an industrialist. Check out the cast of The Magnificent Seven:

'The Magnificient Seven' cast

Denzel Washington as Sam Chisolm

Denzel Washington's character's name is Sam Chisolm. Sam Chisolm is a warrant officer from Wichita, Kansas. He is a bounty hunter who goes after bad guys. Chisolm is a man of justice. He is introduced dressed all in black, riding a black horse. He is a silent person.

Image Source: Still from The Magnificient Seven

Haley Bennett as Emma Cullen

Sam Chisolm and the 6 are hired by Emma Cullen, who is played by Haley Bennett. She is a citizen of the aforementioned Rose Creek. She is a vengeful widow and has taken place of the nameless old man in the 1960 movie, played by Vladimir Sokoloff who assembles the seven in the movie. She wishes to protect her town from the corrupt industrialist which is played by Peter Sarsgaard.

Image Source: Still from The Magnificient Seven

Chris Pratt as Joshua Faraday

Chris Pratt plays the role of Joshua Faraday who is a gambler and is obsessed with explosives and card tricks. He is one of the magnificent seven. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is a womanizer and drunkard in The Magnificient Seven. Chris Pratt and Denzel Washinton play the lead roles in the movie.

Image Source: Still from The Magnificient Seven

Ethan Hawke as Goodnight Robicheaux

Ethan Hawke plays Goodnight Robicheaux who is a Cajun former Confederate soldier and sharpshooter. His character suffers from PTSD. He is a very complex character who believes in superstitions.

Image Source: Still from The Magnificient Seven

Vincent D'Onofrio as Jack Horne

Veteran actor Vincent D'Onofrio plays the role of Jack Horne. Jack Horne is a tracker who wears animal fur as clothes. He is a hunter and is a very intimidating character. He shares similar traits with the character Bernardo O'Reilly in the 1960 film.

Image Source: Still from The Magnificient Seven

Byung-hun Lee as Billy Rocks

Billy Rocks is played by Byung-hun Lee. The character is an assassin and a professional knifeman. He is Robicheaux's companion. He is not just good with knives but also skilled with pistols and rifles.

Image Source: Still from The Magnificient Seven

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Vasquez

Vasquez, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, is a Mexican outlaw who has been wanted for several months and is on the run. He does not have a family but is hired by Sam. His character Vasquez has various similar traits like the character of Harry Luck in the 1960 classic.

Image Source: Still from The Magnificient Seven

Martin Sensmeier as Red Harvest

Red Harvest is an exiled Comanche warrior. He is the youngest amongst the seven. His character is tracking the remaining six and when he does find them Sam hires him in the team.

Image Source: Still from The Magnificient Seven

About The Magnificent Seven

The Magnificient seven had released in September 2016. The film garnered mixed reviews from the critics. It earned more than $ 160 million at the box office. It also received various awards and accolades.

