Who's The Boss Cast: A List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Who's The Boss is a popular 80s American sitcom that began airing in 1984. The final season of the show aired in 1992. The makers are now in talks of a revival of the show which will be set 30 years from the ending year of the original show. The revival will feature some of the original cast members and will also see some new faces. Check out who played what character among the original Who's The Boss cast.

Who's The Boss Cast: Who plays what character?

The plot of the show revolved around a former major league baseball player called Tony Micelli who relocates to Connecticut to work as a housekeeper for an advertising executive. Some of the popular guest appearances of the show came from Frank Sinatra, Mike Tyson, Robert Mandan, Delta Burke, and more. FRIENDS fame Matthew Perry also guest-starred in one episode where he played Samantha's roommate.

Tony Danza as Tony Micelli

Tony Danza played the lead character of Tony Micelli. He is a former major baseball player who is forced to retire after a shoulder injury. Searching for a better growth environment for his daughter Samantha, he takes up a job in Connecticut to work as a house-keeper for a divorced advertising executive and her son Jonathan.

Alyssa Milano as Samantha

Alyssa Milano played the character of Tony Micelli's daughter Samantha. She moves into the Bower household along with her father. House-owner Angela and her mother Mona provide Samantha with the 'womanly guidance' that she had been missing.

Judith Light as Angela Robinson Bower

Judith Light plays the character of Angela Robinson Bower. She is the advertising executive where Tony Micelli works as a live-in housekeeper. Though Angela and Tony are attracted to each other, they try their best to keep it all hidden and continue to date other people.

Danny Pintauro as Jonathan

Danny Pintauro essays the character of Angela Robinson Bower's son, Jonathan. Tony ends up becoming a male model for him. His role is that of a very smart kid.

Katherine Helmond as Mona Robinson

Katherine Helmond plays the character of Angela's mother, Mona Robinson. She is shown to be a feisty woman, who is sexually progressive and dates all kinds of men, from college boys to more mature men. Mona also joins Angelas in providing Samantha with 'womanly guidance'.

Scott Bloom as Jesse Nash

Scott Bloom plays one of Samantha's love interests, Jesse Nash. He plays her high-school boyfriend. Sam meets him and falls in love with him during the senior year of her high-school.

Candace Cameron Bure as young Mona

Along with that, the series also featured a few flashbacks into the lives of other characters. It also featured a flashback in Mona Robinson's life from when she was young. The character of young Mona is portrayed by Full House fame Candace Cameron Bure.

