'Summer School' Cast: Details About The Actors And Their Characters In This 1987 Comedy

Summer School is one of the most popular American comedy movies. The 1987 movie is helmed by Carl Reiner. The plot of the movie revolves around a high school gym teacher who is forced to teach a remedial English class during the summer. The music of this film also went on to become a huge hit.

Even after more than 30 years of its release, the fans can’t seem to get enough of the movie. A lot of people are wondering about the Summer School cast and Summer School characters. For all the people who are curious about the Summer School characters and actors that played them on screen, here is everything you need to know.

Summer School cast

Mark Harmon as Freddy Shoop

Mark Harmon has played the role of Freddy Shoop in the cast of Summer School. He is the high school gym teacher who gets an unexpected surprise while he is preparing to go on a vacation to Hawaii with his girlfriend. Mark Harmon became a household name with his role of Leroy Gibbs in NCIS. Since the 1970s, he has appeared in a wide variety of roles in TV shows and movies. His outstanding work in movies and TV shows over the years have also earned him several awards and accolades.

Also Read | 'Bling Empire' Cast: Who Are Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kim Lee & More?

Kirstie Alley as Robin Bishop

Kirstie Alley has played the role of Robin Bishop in the Summer School cast. She is the American history teacher who Shoop falls for. Kirstie Alley’s breakout role came with her role of Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom Cheers. She also received an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for her roles in 1991. She has appeared in several popular movies like Shoot to Kill, Look Who’s Talking, Madhouse, Drop Dead Gorgeous among others.

Also Read | '90 Day Fiance' Cast: Know Yara-Jovi And Other Couples From The Show

Robin Thomas as Vice Principal Phil Gills

The role of Vice-Principal Phil Gills was played by Robin Thomas in the cast of Summer School. He hands out paper slips to inform several underachieving students that they must attend the summer school for remedial English. He is best known for his TV show roles like in Another World, Who’s the Boss? The Mommies among others.

Also Read | 'Pillow Talk' Cast: Details About The Actors Of The 1959 American Romantic Comedy

Courtney Thorne-Smith as Pam House

Courtney Thorne-Smith had played the role of Pam House in the Summer School cast. She is the easily distracted girl who gets informed that she will have to attend the summer school for remedial English. She is most popular for her roles as Alison Parker on Melrose Place, Georgia Thomas on Ally McBeal, Cheryl in According to Jim and her recurring role on Two and a Half Men as Lyndsey McElroy.

Also Read | 'Ships In The Night' Cast: Details About The Actors Of Hallmark's Crime Drama

Dean Cameron as Francis "Chainsaw" Gremp

Dean Cameron had played the role of Francis Gremp AKA Chainsaw. He is also one of the students who must attend the summer school for remedial English. He played several roles in TV shows in the 1980s before making it big in movies. He is best known for his roles in the Ski School and its sequel.

Image Credits: Stills from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.