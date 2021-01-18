'90 Day Fiance' Cast: Know Yara-Jovi And Other Couples From The Show

90 Day Fiance is a reality show based on couples of which one partner is non-American. It tells the stories of those couples who have applied for the K-1 visas. K-1 visas allow a fiance to bring their partner into the country on the condition that they will marry within 90 days. The show is continuing to be filmed even in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. It has presented the audiences various different stories of different couples. The show is currently running its eighth season. If one wants to know 90 Day Fiance's cast, this article provides all the details.

90 Day Fiance's cast

90 Day Fiance's Brandon and Julia

Brandon and Julia are one of the couples participating in the show. Brandon met Julia online and they met in Iceland. Here is where he proposed Julia. After accepting his proposal, she relocated to Brandon's family farm in rural Virginia. Brandon's family is conservative which makes it difficult for Julia to adapt at the farm.

90 Day Fiance's Yara and Jovi

Yara and Jovi met on a dating app while they were traveling. They were not looking for a serious relationship when they started out but soon they fell in love. Yara became pregnant and Jovi proposed to her. But before Yara's arrival to the US, she had a miss carriage. They soon got an apartment in New Orleans. But Jovi's parents are suspicious of her that she is just using Jovi for citizenship and money.

90 Day Fiance's Amira and Andrew

Amira and Andrew met on a dating website as well. They fell in love and Andrew proposed to her. But Amira decided to take a shortcut to enter the US. She took a loophole of a vacation in Mexico but while coming to the States, she was caught by the Mexican authorities. She had to spend a few days at the detention centre which was a traumatising experience for her.

90 Day Fiance's Stephanie & Ryan

Stephanie met Ryan while she on a trip to Belize. After the trip, she visited him at his place in Belize and learned that Ryan was talking to several women at the same time. To get even with him, she slept with his cousin. But they got through the fight and applied for the visa.

