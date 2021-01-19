'Bling Empire' Cast: Who Are Anna Shay, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kim Lee & More?

Bling Empire is a new Netflix reality series on Netflix. The show is based on the concept of the film Crazy Rich Asians but in a series format. The series showcases the life of an elite group of wealthy friends in Los Angeles. The show will follow the lives of wealthy Asian American fun seekers and their lavish lifestyles.

The official description about the reality series on Netflix reads as, “Follow LA’s wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun seekers as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama in this reality series." Bling Empire released on Netflix on January 15. Read on to know all about the Bling Empire cast.

Bling Empire cast

Anna Shay

Anna Shay is an heiress who currently resides in LA. The heiress was actually private and didn't show much social media presence before this Netflix show Bling Empire released. Shay's father, Edward Shay is the late billionaire founder of the company called Pacific Architects and Engineers. It is a defence contracting firm which worked with the U.S. government since 1955. She is said to have Russian and Japanese ancestry according to the Netflix show.

Christine Chiu

Christine Chiu is a socialite who was born in a financially sound family. Later she married a successful plastic surgeon. According to her Instagram bio, she and her husband Gabriel Chiu, has built the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery clinic in Los Angeles, which they also run. According to the oprah.mag website, Christine Chiu was born in Taiwan. Their son Gabriel, aka Baby G is two years old now. Chiu once featured in a Harper's Bazaar article due to her competitive fashion week routine. In the Netflix show, she also mentions that her husband is the 24th generation direct descendant of the Song dynasty.

Kane Lim

Kane Lim is the son of a Singaporean billionaire who is an entrepreneur in the fashion industry, he also has a real estate business. As reported in Voyage LA, he mentioned about how he turned a loan that he took from his father into his own fortune. He had started investing at the age of 17 into a business and later turned that investment into a seven-figure fortune at the age of 18.

Kevin Kreider

Kevin Kreider is a model. According to the Netflix show, he mentioned that he was "born in Korea, but was later adopted into a white family". Kevin does not have a fortune, he is shown as a normal working class in the show.

Guy Tang

Guy Tang is a celebrity hair colourist, YouTuber, and musician. His husband, Almar Guevarra, is a brain cancer research nurse. According to his Twitter profile, Tang's mother is Vietnamese while his father is Chinese. According to oprahmag, Guy Tang was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kim Lee

Kim Lee is a model and DJ. She was raised by her mom is from Vietnam, while her stepdad is from France. Kim Lee has featured in many reality shows like The Amazing Race Vietnam and Vietnam’s Got Talent, she has also hosted YO! MTV Raps.

Cherie Chan

According to Bling Empire show, Cherie Chan wanted to become a Japnese pop star first. However now she and her partner Jessey Lee are busy raising their son and daughter. Cherie is known for her eye for producing perfect Instagram photos, according to townandcountrymag website.

Kelly Mi Li

Kelly is an entrepreneur and a social media influencer. On the show, she states that she was married to a wealthy man in China when she was in her 20s, but her husband was arrested in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme. Kelly has supported herself since then.

Andrew Gray

Andrew Gray's is known for his role as the red Power Ranger in the movie Power Rangers: Megaforce. He is a model and appears on the show for a love triangle between him, Kelly and Kevin. Even though he and Kelly break up in the show, but they are shown to raise their dog together.

Jamie Xie

The cast of Bling Empire Netflix also includes the youngest member who is 22 years old. Jamie Xie is a fashion influencer. Her father is a billionaire who is a cybersecurity technology entrepreneur.

