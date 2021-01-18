'Pillow Talk' Cast: Details About The Actors Of The 1959 American Romantic Comedy

Pillow Talk is an American romantic comedy film that was released in 1959. The film was directed by Michael Gordon. Pillow Talk cast includes Rock Hudson, Doris Day, Tony Randall, Thelma Ritter, and Nick Adams. The story is about an interior decorator Jan Morrow and a playboy songwriter Brad Allen. They share a telephone party line and eventually, they fall in love. However, the story then takes a turn when Tony Randall's Jonathan Forbes enters the scene and the narrative turns into a love triangle. The IMDb rating of Pillow Talk stands as 7.4 out of 10. Read on to know more about the cast of Pillow Talk (1959).

Also read: 'Miss Scarlet And The Duke' Cast Boasts Of Cathy Belton, Stuart Martin And More

Pillow Talk cast –

Pillow Talk's Rock Hudson as Brad Allen

Rock Hudson played the role of playboy songwriter Brad Allen in the film. Rock Hudson was one of the most popular movie stars of his time with a career spanning around four decades. He was known for his role in Magnificent Obsession. He has done a variety of roles in films such as All That Heaven Allows, Giant, Lover Come Back, Send Me No Flowers and more. He was also seen in popular mystery series McMillan & Wife.

Also read: 'Love Takes Flight' Cast: Details About Hallmark Movie's Actors And Their Characters

Doris Day as Jan Morrow

Doris Day played the role of Jan Morrow, a successful, self-reliant interior decorator in New York City. Doris began her career as a big band singer and later moved on to movies. She starred in films of many genres such as Calamity Jane, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Move Over, Darling and more. She later starred in sitcom The Doris Day Show.

Tony Randall as Jonathan Forbes

Tony Randall played the role of Jonathan Frobes, a millionaire. He was one of Jan’s clients in the film. Tony was best known for his role as Felix Unger in The Odd Couple by Neil Simon. His career spanned over six decades.

Also read: The 'Power' Movie 2021 Cast Boasts Of Shruti Haasan, Vidyut Jammwal And More

Thelma Ritter as Alma

Thelma Ritter played the role of Alma, Jan’s drunken housekeeper. Thelma was best known for her comedic roles as working-class characters. She is the recipient of various awards.

Nick Adams as Tony Walters

Nick Adams played the role of Tony Walters in the film. Nick was noted for his roles in several Hollywood films during the 1950s and 1960s. He was also recognized for his starring role in the ABC television series The Rebel.

Also read: 'Lupin' Cast: Omar Sy To Ludivine Sagnier, Actors & Their Characters In This Web Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.