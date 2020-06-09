Supergirl's Chyler Leigh Comes Out As Queer; Reveals Truth About Playing Alex Danvers

Actor Chyler Leigh, better known for playing the character of Alexis Grey in Grey's Anatomy, recently penned a heartfelt letter where she got candid about her sexuality. Leigh is also essaying the role of Alex Danvers in the fictional series Supergirl. The letter mentions her character Alex, who comes out of the closet in season 2 of the superhero series. The letter explains how her reel-life character Alex had a huge role in her real-life revelation as it essayed truth about her own self.

Chyler Leigh’s coming out letter:

The letter begins with Chyler Leigh mentioning how her character Alex Danvers from Supergirl was supposed to come out in season 2, she faced a flurry of emotions as her responsibility to represent Alex’s journey became personal. She added how she didn’t realise the scenes and the script became a variation of her own story. She felt like her heart would beat out of her chest every time she would film Alex from Supergirl, she wrote.

Chyler Leigh also shared every time she played her character it would give her another opportunity to get those honest words out of her mouth. Though they didn’t match her personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely felt it, she added. Chyler Leigh further disclosed how the director, her co-actors and media told her that it was one of the most realistic coming out scene they had ever witnessed. Leigh explained in the letter that it was because some of the words that came out of Supergirl’s Alex essayed truth about her own self.

Chyler Leigh family were outcast

The actor further opened up about how she received negative responses from her own friends and relatives. The letter mentions how since the episode of her coming out aired, some of her folks stopped watching Supergirl because of Alex’s journey as it wouldn’t fit in their acceptable beliefs. Leigh added how her family and she herself was outcast, however, Chyler Leigh doesn’t hold any grudge towards them.

Lastly, while ending the letter she wrote how it has been a long and lonely journey for her husband and herself. However, both of them are whole-heartedly yet discovering the depths of themselves and each other. She concluded the letter saying that throughout the journey they have learned to be proud of who they are, no matter what the cost. Chyler Leigh posted the letter on Create Change Website which she has co-founded.

