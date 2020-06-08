'Mostly Sane' Prajakta Koli Makes Fans Laugh With A Series Of 'blind' Posts

'Mostly Sane' Prajakta Koli is entertaining her fans during the lockdown through social media. On Sunday, the YouTuber shared witty stories on her Instagram after her glasses broke. She has been sharing several posts for two days now and fans have been enjoying it a lot. In her stories, she has shared how her life has become miserable as her specs broke. Take a look at Prajakta Koli’s Instagram stories here:

'Mostly Sane' Prajakta Koli’s makes her fans laugh

On June 7, 'Mostly Sane' Prajakta Koli took to her Instagram story and told her fans on how she has broken her specs. She captioned the post and wrote, "ok we might have a tiny problem here". Take a look at the post here:

Prajakta Koli followed this story another picture of her wearing augmented glasses. In this second picture, she told her fans how she will need to work with what she has. She captioned the picture and wrote, "Will have to make do with these since mine broke". Take a look at the post here.

After this, Prajakta Koli shared another picture in the virtual glasses. In this post, she shows how she is looking at her phone so that see what is going on. She captioned the picture and wrote, "How I am staring into my phone". Take a look at it here.

To spice things up she then followed this pot with how she is watching TV after he glasses have broken. In the image, she is seen standing very close to the TV and a staying right into it. She captioned the picture and wrote "This is how I am watching TV"

On June 8, Prajakta Koli continued to share posts and tell her fans how she feels like a blind person as her glasses broke. She shared a boomerang in which she is seen opening an closing her eyes as she stares into the screen of the phone. Take a look at a still from the video here.

Mostly Sane then shared a selfie on her story and shows how she looks without her glasses. She captioned the picture and wrote "clicking a selfie with no glasses". Take a look at the post here.

After this 'Mostly Sane' Prajakta shared the video where she shows her fans on how she named to click the selfie seen above. She wrote "where is that tony lil dot of a camera on my phone? There! nailed it!". Take a look at the still here.

Mostly Sane followed this with two more funny pictures. In the first picture, she talked on how she is is she is "so blind". After this, she shared another post where she told her fans what she is having a meltdown. In the captioned, she wrote, "If you don't know what this meltdown is about, I broke my glasses yesterday".

