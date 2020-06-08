Mani Ratnam To Rope In Gautham Memon, Aravind Swami To Direct His Web Series?

Mani Ratnam is all set to explore OTT platforms for his next directorial project. According to recent media reports, Mani Ratnam’s web series will be directed by nine different directors. The series will be produced under the banner of Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies.

The reports further suggest that the title of the web series Navarasa. Mani Ratnam’s web series will have 9 episodes and each will be directed by different directors. One of them being Mani Ratnam. Gautham Memon, Bejoy Aravind Swami and Bejoy Nambiar’s names have been reportedly added to the ensemble list of directors who will be a part of Mani Ratnam’s web series. The names of other directors have not been revealed by officially yet.

ALSO READ| Mani Ratnam's Team Dismiss 'Roja' Sequel Rumours,say They Are Working On 'Ponniyin Selvan'

Recently the production house of Mani Ratnam dismissed rumours that were prevailing about the sequel movie of the 1992 film Roja. There were rumours surrounding that Dulqueer Salman will play the lead role on the film. Media reports also claimed that this movie will be completed before Mani Ratnam’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan.

However, the team of Ponniyin Selvan reportedly disclosed that Mani Ratnam will not start shooting any movie until Ponniyin Selvan is completed. After Roja, reports about his web series have taken the internet by storm. Nothing has been officially confirmed by the filmmaker.

ALSO READ| Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Astounding Net Worth And Possessions Will Leave You Tongue-tied

About Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan is the Tamil-language historical drama movie helmed and written by Mani Ratnam. The movie will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period fictional novel of the same name. The movie features an ensemble cast of big names including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayan Ravi, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

ALSO READ| Mani Ratnam's Bollywood Movies You Can Never Be Tired Of Watching; See List Here

The music of the movie will be reportedly composed by A.R. Rahman. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Singer Harini confirmed that she has rendered her voice for one of the songs in the movie. Mani Ratnam first began to work on the project alongside actor and director Kamal Haasan. However, the movie was shelved due to financial crisis. Mani Ratnam renewed his interest in the project in the year 2010 alongside writer Jeyamohan. The movie will release in two parts.

ALSO READ| Mani Ratnam's Film 'Pallavi Anu Pallavi' Is His Only Kannada Film Till Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.