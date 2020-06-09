'13 Reasons Why' Final Season: Here's What Parents Need To Know About The Series

13 Reasons Why has been one of the most controversial series ever since it came out initially. It deals with a number of issues like depression, drug abuse, police brutality, and various other serious topics but is based on young-adult characters in high school. Naturally, the series attracts a major teenage audience as it based on characters near to their actual age.

As per reports, 13 Reasons Why has a demographic generally of the younger and female viewers. With the concepts the series deals with, it is expected that some parents may be hesitant towards their teenage daughter or son watching the series. On the other hand, some parents are also reportedly concerned about the visuals and concepts the series might introduce their young and impressionable children to.

The series itself comes with a disclaimer added to each episode whereas Netlflix also adds an external disclaimer especially for 13 Reasons Why. But, it can still be a matter of concern for many. Below are some of the things which 13 Reasons Why final season deals with, which can be worrisome for some parents.

Also read: '13 Reasons Why' spoilers: Who all died in '13 Reasons Why' season 4?

Police brutality & foul language

Liberty High has increased its security in the final season which means that police officers are present on the campus during the final season of the show. During some of the scenes, police officers can also be seen getting rough with students which leads to fights. On the other hand, the use of foul language in the final season is a common occurrence and swears are presented to viewers with different iterations.

Image courtesy - Still from 13 Reasons Why

Also read: 13 Reasons Why Season 4: Who Spray-painted 'Monty Was Framed'? Was It Clay Himself?

Underage drinking and drug use

Underage drinking is a common occurrence in the final season. Especially, the character of Zach Dempsey, who engages in a lot of underage drinking. Drug use has been one of the key plot points for one of the characters in the series and in the final season. Scenes of smoking marijuana and discussions of consuming pain killers and heavy drug use can be seen in the final season.

Also read: '13 Reasons Why': Fan Theory Suggests Shocking Fate For Justin Foley

Racism

The final season of 13 Reasons Why has a not-so-subtle inclusion of racism where students of colour can be seen targetted by cops in Liberty High. When characters, Diego and Justin get into a fight, only Diego gets pushed away hard by the cop in the hallway. Whereas, Tony Padilla is also signed out by cops more than on one instance during the final season.

Image courtesy - Still from 13 Reasons Why

Also read: Who Killed Bryce Walker In '13 Reasons Why'? Here's The Truth About Season 3's Bad Guy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.