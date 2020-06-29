Henry Cavill Reveals Patrick Stewart's Words Of Encouragement During His Initial Years

Actor Patrick Stewart inspired Henry Cavill in the early days of his career after he messed up a major audition. Henry and Patrick had recently joined the Variety's Actors on Actors interaction where Henry spilled the beans on the time he ruined a major audition as a young actor. The actor also revealed how the Star Trek legend supported him with his encouraging words. The incident occurred while he was trying to make his way in Hollywood.

He said that Stewart was casting for The Lion in Winter, and had been acting at that stage for three years. He also said his first job was The Count of Monte Cristo when he was 17 years old. Cavill remembered the time when he messed up the audition because he was too nervous because of Patrick's acting caliber.

The Justice League actor revealed that he had spent weeks practising the entire script for the role. And the time he got to the auditions he forgot all his lines and even forgot how to act. However, even after giving a bad audition Stewart was very kind to him and said: “Thank you very much.” He then left the place and called his agent immediately.

Cavill then told his agent that he was not going to get this role and his agent told him not to worry as there will be other auditions as well. The Witcher actor recalled that as he was walking down the street in London and suddenly told himself that he cannot walk away from an audition with Sir Patrick Stewart. So Cavill asked his agent to arrange for another audition. And when he gave his second shot, Stewart said yes.

Henry also revealed that even though the audition was not that good enough, Stewart encouraged him. Stewart told him that he was very glad that he came back in. And this has stuck with Cavill throughout his career and he has also never forgotten it.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed series, The Witcher. Henry Cavill will next be seen in Harry Bradbeer's Enola Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown. The film is based on a drama mystery genre and has completed its filming. The movie’s release date has not been revealed but it is expected to release this year.

