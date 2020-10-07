Jared Padalecki Shares Heartfelt Message For SPN Family As 'Supernatural' Comes To An End

Created by Eric Kripke, Supernatural is a popular fantasy series. The show is reaching its conclusion with its fifth and final season, consisting of 20 episodes. With only five episodes remaining to air, Jared Padalecki who plays Sam Winchester expressed his emotions on saying goodbye to the series, cast, character and fans that have been a part of his life for around 15 years.

Jared Padalecki gets emotional while saying goodbye to 'Supernatural'

Jared Padalecki took to his Facebook handle, where he has more than three million followers, to convey his heartfelt message as he bid farewell to Supernatural and SPN Family. The actor mentioned that in the last couple of months he is trying to get over the news of saying goodbye to the show and character he deeply loves. He stated that it has been sad and bittersweet to bid farewell to his colleagues and the crew.

The actor revealed that he was struggling to find what the next chapter in his life would be. Sending a positive message to the SPN family, he urged them to follow their mind with “You Define You” slogan, which was imprinted on his t-shirt. He informed that the t-shirts will be on sale and he will use the amount for various good causes. In the end, the actor thanked all his SPN family and other fans.

Jared Padalecki captioned the post, “To put it mildly, this year has been difficult. All around us, we’re bombarded by confusion and strife. From a global pandemic and natural disasters, to political drama and the loss of what we had all considered “normalcy”. Amidst all of that, I’ve tried to keep my focus on my own mental health, and remind myself that it is up to ME how I confront the issues in my world. Saying goodbye to a character and show that means so much to me was (and still is) truly difficult. The desire to figure out who I would be in the world “after” was trying. That’s why I always remind myself that I will define me. Just like YOU DEFINE YOU! Not the jobs you’ve had or will have, not comments online (good and bad) from people who don’t know you, not even that brutal inner voice that sometimes rears its ugly head. You alone have the power to figure out who you want to be and how to work for it. So, go ahead. DEFINE YOU. Only you can..." (sic).

Supernatural cast includes Jensen Ackles, Katie Cassidy, Genevieve Cortese, Lauren Cohan, Misha Collins, Mark A. Sheppard, Mark Pellegrino, Alexander Calvert and others. It shows two brothers as they hunt ghosts, demons, monsters and other supernatural beings. The series has earned immense love over the years. Supernatural will end on November 19, 2020, with its 327th and final episode.

