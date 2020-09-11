Candace Cameron Bure Slams Trolls Who Call Her Post With Husband 'inappropriate'

Candace Cameron Bure is famous for her role in Fuller House as DJ Tanner and much loved by her fans. However, her recent Instagram post with her husband has brought about the ire of social media users. According to them, the actor has put up an "inappropriate" post but now the actor has responded back to the slams. Here's what this is about.

Candace slams her conservative followers who say her IG post as inappropriate

Candace Cameron Bure hit back at the social media users who found her recent photo with her husband to be "inappropriate". She deleted the post but took to her Instagram story to give them a piece of her mind. She also posted a snapshot of the said photo writing that her husband approves it.

In a series of videos, Candace Cameron Bure defended her post saying that they share a marriage of 24 years and it makes her laugh to think her conservative followers think such an act is "inappropriate". According to her, it is rather a sign of a healthy and prosperous marriage. Bure, however, also apologised for having hurt their sentiments.

In other news, Candance Cameron Bure has been married for 24 years to Valeri Bure. He is a professional Hockey player. The couple had tied the knot in 1996 and has three children together, Natasha, Lev and Maksim.

On previous occasions, Candace Cameron Bure has also indulged in a display of affection online with her husband, Val. On her birthday, she posted a video where Valeri planted a kiss on her cheeks affectionately. Adding a caption, Candace wrote, "BEST BIRTHDAY EVER ðŸ¦„âœ¨ðŸ˜»ðŸŽˆ". Check out the video here:

In yet another Instagram post from Valentines Day this year, Candace can be seen sharing a kiss with her husband while her children pretend to look horrified. Adding a caption, the actor wrote, "Happy Valentine’s Day to the loves of my life â¤ï¸ðŸ’–â¤ï¸". Take a look here:

In another Instagram post, Candace Cameron Bure can be seen posing alongside her husband, Val. The two are standing in mini-golf ground and Val is holding a golf club. Candace is standing with her hands resting on Val's shoulders. Adding a caption she wrote, "Praise the Lord for a good husband! Val (the unicorn ðŸ¦„) snuck me away for a few nights and we had a much needed gloriously beautiful stay-cation â¤ï¸. And now... back to the grind ðŸ’âœˆï¸ðŸ“šðŸ¦¸ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ðŸŽ¥ (that I also love)". Take a look:

