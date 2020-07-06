'Swimming Pool' Ending Explained: Who Is Mystery Girl Julie In This Crime Thriller Film?

Helmed by the French film director François Ozon, Swimming Pool is a 2003, erotic crime thriller film. Swimming Pool on Netflix landed on June 30, 2020, and the film has created some buzz since then. Read on to find out how Swimming Pool on Netflix ends.

Swimming Pool: Movie explained

Swimming Pool movie revolves around a middle-aged British Crime Novelist named Sarah Morton. Sarah is struggling from a writer's block, when her publisher and friend John Bosload offers her his country home in Lacoste, France for resting and reconnecting with herself. As Sarah is getting comfortable in her spacious vacation home, she becomes confounded when an unexpected guest arrives at her abode.

She is visited by a girl named Julie, who claims to be the publisher’s daughter. Julie begins to live with Sarah in the sun-filled vacation home. Sarah tries to distance herself from Julie’s promiscuous lifestyle.

But, to the displeasure of Sarah Morton, the two women’s lives become intertwined, when a local waiter Franck gets involved. Julie wants to be with Franck, while he takes a special liking to Sarah. However, in the Swimming Pool movie, tragedy hits both the women when one night after spending some time with Julie at the swimming pool Franck disappears.

Swimming Pool on Netflix ending

Towards Swimming Pool's ending, Sarah begins investigating Franck’s disappearance and discovers that Julie’s mother had been dead for years. While Julie still spoke of her as though she was alive. Sarah returns to the villa only to find a deluded and emotionally muddled Julie, who has now started believing that Sarah is her mother.

Julie eventually recovers from her incredulity and confesses to Sarah that Franck is dead. A distraught and anxious Julie confesses that she had killed him by repeatedly hitting over the head with a brick because he tried to leave her at the swimming pool. She adds that he refused to get intimate with her, which angered her and led her to kill him mercilessly. Franck’s body is revealed to be in one of the sheds.

Swimming Pool ending explained

In the end, we see that Sarah seduces the early gardener Marcel, who has become suspicious of Julie’s actions. She intends to distract him and helps Julie to bury the body in the courtyard. Julie leaves after thanking Sarah, and also leaves her mother’s unpublished manuscript for Sarah. Sarah uses this manuscript to complete her novel.

In the Swimming Pool movie, Sarah returns to England and meets her publisher. This is when the publisher John’s daughter Julia also visits him. But Julia is a totally different person than Julie, whom Sarah had met in France. The viewers are thence left to wonder if what happened with Sarah in France, in relation to Julie and Franck’s murder was real or just a fiction created by her mind while writing the novel.

