Singer Duffy Slams Netflix's '365 Days' Film For Glorifying Sexual Assault & Abduction

Welsh singer Duffy, who had earlier this year revealed that she had been kidnapped and raped, has now come forward and criticised Netflix for releasing a film titled 365 Days which revolves around the concept of kidnapping and sexual abuse. The singer sent out a letter to Netflix's CEO Reed Hastings on July 2, 2020, and wrote that the film glamorises sex trafficking and kidnapping. The 36-year-old has deemed Netflix's decision to stream the film to be 'irresponsible'.

Duffy slams 365 Days film

A letter has been sent out by Duffy to various news portals in the USA where the Mercy singer wrote that the film 365 Days should not be anybody's idea of entertainment, neither should the film be described to be entertaining. The singer revealed furthermore that though she did not intend upon calling out Netflix for their decision to stream the film, she did so because of her personal experiences.

Earlier this year, Duffy had made a shocking revelation of being raped, drugged and held captive for weeks in the past.

In her shocking revelation, Duffy had shared that the perpetrator had locked her in a hotel room and returned to rape her. The singer had shared her experience in an open note on her website 'Duffywords'. Read excerpts from her horrifying experience below -

"It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country. I can't remember getting on the plane and came round in the back of a travelling vehicle. I was put into a hotel room and the perpetrator returned and raped me. I remember the pain and trying to stay conscious in the room after it happened. I was stuck with him for another day, he didn't look at me, I was to walk behind him, I was somewhat conscious and withdrawn. I could have been disposed of by him".

The plot of the controversial Netflix film 365 Days revolves around a powerful man who holds a young girl captive and giving her one year to fall in love with him. After some reluctance, the lady eventually falls in love with the powerful man, played by actor Michele Morrone. It has been scored at an abysmal 0% at Rotten Tomatoes

