'Eurovision' Cast: Who Are The Actors Creating Immense Buzz In This New Netflix Film?

Will Farrell and Rachel McAdams starrer Netflix movie Eurovision is creating an abundant buzz online. Apart from its stunning star cast, the film’s storyline is also being loved by the Netflix audience. So what makes this film a total winner among the masses? The answer is quite simple. The show’s powerful story and its award-winning star cast.

'Eurovision' star cast: All you need to know

1. Will Ferrell as Lars Erickssong

Actor, writer, comedian, and producer Will Ferrell is the male lead in this film. The Eurovision cast member is considered to be one of the best comedians in the American TV and film industry. Will Ferrell started his acting career on the small screen as an actor on Saturday Night Live. In Eurovision, he is playing the role of a middle-aged man who aspires to win the Eurovision Song Contest.

2. Rachel McAdams as Sigrit Ericksdottir

Rachel McAdams is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. Two of Rachel’s most prominent projects in pop culture are Mean Girls and The Notebook. She has also been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the film Doctor Strange. In the Netflix film Eurovision, Rachel McAdams plays the role of Sigrit Ericksdottir. Sigrit is Lars’ best friend in the film and also his bandmate. Apart from wanting to win the Eurovision Song Contest, Sigrit also wants to be in a relationship with Erickssong.

3. Pierce Brosnan as Erick Erickssong

Pierce Brosnan is an actor who does not need much introduction. The Irish actor played the role of fictional British spy James Bond in four films. After his stint as James Bond, Pierce Brosnan has worked in several other spy thrillers and action-based films. Now, as a Eurovision cast member, he plays the role of Lars’ father Erick Erickssong. The son-father duo has a rocky relationship in the movie.

4. Dan Stevens as Alexander Lemtov

British actor Dan Stevens is also a well-known face in Hollywood. He rose to fame when he played the role of Matthew Crawley in the ITV drama series Downton Abbey. He recently starred in Disney’s live-action film Beauty and The Beast and played the Beast/ Prince opposite actor Emma Watson. In Eurovision, Dan Stevens plays the role of Alexander Lemtov, a Russian singer who is giving tough competition to Lars and Sigrit.

