Taika Waititi Honoured As An Officer In The New Zealand Order Of Merit For His Films

Born in New Zealand in the east coast of the North Island, Taika Waititi has shown a passion for telling the stories of native people along with topics that are often left out by the mainstream film society. Now the Oscar-winning filmmaker has been honoured on New Zealand’s Queen’s birthday list for services of film. He has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Read to know more about his latest honour-

Also Read | Taika Waititi To Direct New Star Wars Film With Krysty Wilson-Cairns As Co-writer

Taika Waititi honoured as an Officer

Taika Waititi first received fame in the country with Boy in 2010, which he directed, wrote and produced. The movie was based in part on his own experiences. He talked about receiving the honour in an interview with a radio channel. The filmmaker stated that an award from his home country New Zealand means more to him than any honour around the world. He said that Boy, set on the east cape, remains his proudest work.

Waititi added that he personally makes his projects for New Zealanders first and foremost. They are his first audience. His peers and colleagues, to be recognised by them, people who are closer to his home, is more significant, noted the Marvel film director.

Also Read | Taika Waititi Brings Tony Stark Alive In 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Script?

Taika Waititi made it to the list which also has other 177 New Zealanders. It includes former All Blacks captain Kieran Read, Māori linguist Āni Pātene Gazala Wainu and novelist Elizabeth Knox with others. The New Zealand Order of Merit is given to recognize outstanding service to the Crown and people of New Zealand in a civil or military capacity.

The filmmaker won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards for Jojo Rabbit. The movie is based on Christine Leunen’s 2008 book Caging Skies. In his acceptance speech, the filmmaker thanked his mother for handing him the book. He mentioned that he dedicates the award “to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and write and dance and who are the original storytellers. We can make it here,” he added.

Also Read | Taika Waititi Makes Big Revelations About 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

After winning the Oscar, Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand said that the country was incredibly proud of him. The author of the novel said that she watched all of Taika Waititi’s work before agreeing to him for adapting it. She added that there was something very distinctive, tragic and humour about his work. Living in New Zealand, she finds that the Māori have such a wonderful sense of humour, and such warmth and such inclusivity.

In New Zealand, Taika Waititi garnered attention with his earlier films, which are Boy and Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016). They are the highest-grossing New Zealand films of all time. Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and shot to worldwide recognition. He was named New Zealander of the year in 2017.

Also Read | Top Taika Waititi Films: From 'Thor Ragnarok' To 'Jojo Rabbit'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.