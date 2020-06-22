Taika Waititi Gives A 'Baby Yoda' Twist To His Father's Day Post

It was revealed back in May 2020 that Taika Waititi is all set to direct and co-write one of the Star Wars films in the near future. The writer-actor-director had previously directed the season finale of The Mandalorian and has grown close to the decades-spanning franchise, as seen with recent developments. On account of Father's Day, Taika Waititi took to his Instagram and shared a photo of him cradling The Child aka Baby Yoda from the sets of The Mandalorian. Check out Taika's Father's Day post below -

Taika Waititi's Father's Day post

Baby Yoda was considered to be one of the most interesting characters to be introduced in the Star Wars canon with The Mandalorian. In the photo, director Taaika can be seen cradling the little Baby Yoda puppet, which reportedly cost $5 million to make. The main attraction of The Mandalorian can be seen adorably resting in Taika Waititi's arms, who had previously stated that working on The Mandalorian was a whole new ballgame for him altogether.

Back in 2019, Taika Waititi spoke at the Television Critics Association press tour where he was asked to talk about the difference between directing Star Wars and Marvel properties. The director had revealed that Star Wars is a completely different arena than Marvel. Taika has famously directed Thor: Ragnarok and also featured in Avengers: Endgame as the character of Korg.

Still from The Mandalorian

The Jojo Rabbit director had revealed that the first films in the Star Wars saga are something that should be adhered to in all forms. Fans adore the first three Star Wars films and thus those properties cannot be disrespected in any form. Taika had joked that a nicer way of putting the difference between Star Wars and Marvel is that one cannot put 'too many jokes' in the space opera saga films.

On the other hand, Academy Award winner Taika Waititi is all set to co-write and direct a future Star Wars film which will be set for a theatrical release. It is unsure whether this film being helmed by Taika will be a prequel film or will set off the next trilogy in the Star Wars saga. Further developments of the Taika Waititi directorial Star Wars films are still awaited.

