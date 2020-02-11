Taika Waititi Refutes Rumours Of Him Directing 'Star Wars' Movie

Actor-director Taika Waititi is currently basking the success of his latest film Jojo Rabbit which has done wonders both critically and commercially. The film garnered multiple nominations at the prestigious Oscars 2020 ceremony and earned Taika Waititi an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. It was speculated that Taika Waititi will be directing one of the three future Star Wars films for a long time, but now, the actor-director has refused to be a part of the decades-old film franchise.

Also read: Oscars 2020: Brie Larson catches Taika Waititi hiding his award under the seat; watch

Taika Waititi on directing Star wars in near-future

“We can make it here as well”

Taika Waititi dedicating his win to all the Indigenous kids. 😭❤️#Oscars #TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/8C6x7pzSvy — lochlan (@RayLochlan) February 10, 2020

Taika Waititi was speaking at the Oscar ceremony post his big win for the night. The topic of Star Wars came up inevitably as fans have been waiting to get some hints about Taika's involvement with Star Wars. Taika was asked if he has been approached by Lucasfilm to direct a future Star Wars movie. To this, Taika replied in his staple quirky way asking the reporter 'What does 'Approached' mean?'. Taika clarified furthermore that the only connection he has with the Star Wars franchise is that he has seen it.

Also read: Taika Waititi is being eyed by Disney and Lucas film to helm the future of 'Star Wars'?

As per reports, Taika already has multiple projects under his kitty with Next Goal Wins and Thor: Love and Thunder. As per reports, Taika Waititi will be finishing Next Goal Wins before hitting pre-production for the fourth installment in Marvel's Thor franchise. Taika is reportedly also writing the script for Thor: Love and Thunder before the film will hit production in late 2020.

Also read: Top Taika Waititi films: From 'Thor Ragnarok' to 'Jojo Rabbit'

Also read: Chris Hemsworth's upcoming film 'Thor' may go on floors in August: Taika Waititi

Also read: Scarlett Johansson and Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit will release in India on THIS date

Image courtesy - Taika Waititi and Star Wars Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.