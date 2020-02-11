Taika Waititi Calls Apple MacBook Keyboards 'horrendous', Netizens Can Relate

The winner of Best adapted screenplay Oscar, Taika Waititi slammed tech giant Apple for the 'horrendous' keyboards of its Macbooks. The director, while speaking to an international media outlet, said that Apple needs to "fix the keyboards" and further added that the Macbook makes him want to go back to writing on a personal computer. Waititi at the Academy Award show became the first artiste of indigenous heritage to win an Oscar.

Waititi said, “Apple needs to fix those keyboards. They are impossible to write on. They have gotten worse, makes me want to go back to PCs because PC keyboard, the bounceback for your fingers is way better. And hands up who still uses a PC. You know what I'm talking about, it's a way better keyboard, and those Apple keyboards are horrendous. And especially as the computers -- as the laptops get newer and newer, here's the latest, the latest one, the latest new iMac, the keyboards are worse”.

Waititi's statement also created a lot of stir on the internet. While many requested Apple to look into the issue, others disagreed with him and said that Macbook is the 'best' laptop. One user wrote, "He’s right though my 2018 MacBook Pro double spaces and puts full stops in all over the place haha". another said, "I just dumped my MacBook Pro for a Surface Book last year and boy, am I not looking back. The grass is much greener out here".

@Apple need to get on this right away! — Laura 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@laurasteele64) February 10, 2020

Someone tell him there is a new 16 inch macbook pro with better keyboard 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ram Lalith Santosh (@santosh_avala) February 10, 2020

It's really a shame because MacBooks used to be the gold standard for laptop keyboards. — Jake Walker (@jake_doubleyoo) February 10, 2020

Hi @TaikaWaititi: Congrats on your Oscar - so well-deserved! Writers work hard enough without having to deal with keyboard issues. Please DM us - we'd love to help you out with a sweeter setup! https://t.co/q0eqwg0gr1 — Dell (@Dell) February 10, 2020

Interviewer: What do you believe writers should be asking for? @TaikaWaititi : @Apple needs to fix their keyboards. Your keyboards are horrendous. (proceeds with 1-minute tech rant)

Me: hahahahahahahahahaha — Iridescence (@tonalshift) February 10, 2020

READ: Oscars 2020: Beyonce & Jay Z Had 'no Social Media Policy' Imposed At Their After-party

The director further even went on to blame the multinational company for causing 'some shoulder problems'. He said, “I've got, like, a sort of loose -- I don't know what you call it over here, this thing here, which is that tendon that goes from, like, the forearm down into the thumb. You know what I'm talking about, you guys who are writing”.

He further added, "And what happens is you open the laptop and you're like this (poses). So the laptop -- you just got to fix those keyboards. WGA (Writers Guild Awards) needs to step in and actually do something”.

READ: Oscars 2020: Director Bong Joon-Ho Reveals 'Parasite' Translator Is Making Her Own Film

Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi won the Best Adapted Screenplay for his film Jojo Rabbit which is a comedy-drama film. The movie is based on Christine Leunens' book Caging Skies. Roman Griffin Davis portrays the title character, Johannes "Jojo" Betzler, a Hitler Youth member who finds out his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. He must then question his beliefs while dealing with the intervention of his imaginary friend, a fanciful version of Adolf Hitler (Waititi). The film also stars Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, and Sam Rockwell.

(With PTI inputs)

READ: Mark Ruffalo's Oscars Picture With Timothée Chalamet Might Hint At A New Marvel Character

READ: Bong Joon-Ho: Oscar-winning Director Wants To Have 'fantasy Dinner' With Kevin De Bruyne

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.