Taika Waititi Says Delay In Release Date Of 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Has A Positive Impact

COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the world. The film in industry too is facing the brunt with film releases cancelled and shoots stalled. Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder has changed its release date twice. The director of the film, Taika Waititi thinks that it has some positive impact on the movie. Read to know more.

Also Read | Taika Waititi Makes Big Revelations About 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Thor: Love and Thunder delay has a positive impact

In an interview with a daily, Taika Waititi was asked whether he can discuss Thor: Love and Thunder to which he said no, he cannot at all. But the filmmaker talked about its changes in release dates and said that there are a few positive things he can take away from the COVID-19 crisis. One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, as one does not have as much time as one would want to have on the script.

Also Read | Taika Waititi Brings Tony Stark Alive In 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Script?

Taika Waititi mentioned that they are still writing Thor: Love and Thunder, and he thinks it is good to just keep writing to have a really good script. He stated that with writing, one should use as much of that time as possible to get the story right. Waititi added that film is an industry where one is always complaining about not having enough time. He thinks, right now, everyone has a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so they may as well use it.

Also Read | Avengers Fans Electrified At Chris Hemsworth's Big Claim On 'Thor: Love & Thunder' Script

Thor: Love and Thunder was initially scheduled to release on November 5, 2021. However, due to COVID-19, Disney changed the dates for all Marvel Phase Four films. The movie was then given a date of February 18, 2022. A week ago, the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder had changed again and it will now hit the theatres a week earlier, on February 11, 2022. But it is still delayed for around four months from its initial date.

Also Read | Disney Announces New Release Dates For Marvel Phase Four Films

Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is the only member from the original six Avengers to get a fourth film. It will also feature Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and will mark Christian Bale’s debut in the MCU reportedly as a villain.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.