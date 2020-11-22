Take Mark Ruffalo Quiz On The Actor's Birthday To Find Out How Well You Know The Star

Mark Ruffalo, born on November 22, 1967, is a well-celebrated American actor and producer whose career began in the early 1990s and he gained recognition for his great performance in Kenneth Lonergan’s drama, This Is Our Youth (1998). Mark Ruffalo's family lives in Manhattan as he owns a house in Sullivan County, New York. Today, as the actor turns a year old, here’s a trivia quiz based on Mark Ruffalo's facts. Read further ahead to take up Mark Ruffalo's trivia quiz.

Mark Ruffalo quiz

1. What is Mark Ruffalo’s full name?

Mark Alan Ruffalo

Mark Steve Ruffalo

Mark John Ruffalo

Mark Alex Ruffalo

2. What is the name of Mark Ruffalo’s parents?

Mermelin Rose and George Lawrence Ruffalo Jr

Myris Rose and Freyson Lawrence Ruffalo Jr

Marie Rose and Frank Lawrence Ruffalo Jr

Mrene Rose and Frael Lawrence Ruffalo Jr

3. From what diseases did Mark Ruffalo suffer as a child and young adult?

Dyslexia

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder predominantly inattentive (ADHD)

Both of them

None of them

4. With which on-screen character did Mark Ruffalo gain international recognition?

Terry in You Can Count On Me (2000)

Bruce Banner/ Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Chuck Aule (Lester Sheehan) in Shutter Island (2010)

Paul Hatfield in The Kids Are All Right (2010)

5. In which movie did Mark Ruffalo play the critically acclaimed character of a sperm donor?

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Foxcatcher (2014)

Spotlight (2015)

The Normal Heart (2015)

6. For which on-screen movie did Mark Ruffalo win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award?

You Can Count On Me (2000)

The Avengers (2012)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

I Know This Much Is True (2020)

7. Mark Ruffalo has been nominated at least how many times for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award?

Once

Twice

Thrice

None

8. In which year did Mark Ruffalo marry Sunrise Coigney?

1998

2000

2002

2004

9. How many children does Mark Ruffalo have?

Two

Three

Four

Five

10. After completing work on the movie The Last Castle (2001), Mark Ruffalo was diagnosed with which type of a tumour?

Neural Tumour

Brain Tumour

Muscle Tumour

Gonadal Tumour

ANSWERS

Mark Alan Ruffalo Marie Rose and Frank Lawrence Ruffalo Jr Both of them Bruce Banner/ Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe The Kids Are All Right (2010) I Know This Much Is True (2020) Once 2000 Three Brain Tumor

