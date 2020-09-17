On Nia Sharma's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All The Ardent Fans Of The Actor

One of the most popular television actors, Nia Sharma turns a year older today. September 17, 2020, marks the 30th birthday of the fashionista. After marking her television debut in 2010, Sharma has been a part of several hit soap operas, reality shows as well as web series. Thus, on the occasion of Nia Sharma's birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz based on Nia Sharma's TV shows and fun facts about Nia Sharma for all the ardent fans of the diva out there.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Trivia Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Jealous' Star

Take up this Nia Sharma trivia quiz to prove you are a true fan of the actor

1) All the ardent fans must know that Nia Sharma is the actor's stage name. But, do you know what is her real name?

Nalini Sharma

Neha Sharma

Navya Sharma

Nakti Sharma

2) In 2010, Nia Sharma kickstarted her journey as a television actor with which daily soap?

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha

Behenein

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

3) Nia Sharma was a part of which season of Colors TV's 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'?

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

4) Nia Sharma played one of the lead Naagins in which season of Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show 'Naagin'?

Naagin Season 1

Naagin Season 2

Naagin Season 3

Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel

5) Nia Sharma replaced Aalisha Panwar and played a double role alongside Arjun Bijlani in which soap opera?

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Udaan Sapnon Ki

Aap Ke Aa Jane Se

Meri Durga

Also Read | Agatha Christie Quiz: Can You Identify These Murder Novels Based On Their Brief Summaries?

7) Nia Sharma marked her digital debut with which Vikram Bhatt thriller web series for JioCinema?

Untouchables

Zakhmi

Twisted

Faceless

8) Nia Sharma shared the screen space with Ravi Dubey as a lead actor in which daily soap?

Tashan-e-Ishq

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Jamai Raja

Qubool Hai

9) Nia Sharma's career catapulted after she starred alongside Krystle D'Souza, Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in which TV show?

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

Pavitra Rishta

9) Nia Sharma recently won the special edition season of which television reality TV show shot during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Bigg Boss

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Nach Baliye

Ace of Space

Also Read | Amy Winehouse Quiz: Can You Guess Famous Amy Winehouse Songs Just By Their Lyrics?

Answers:

Neha Sharma

Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (Pain in Spain)

Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel (Naagin 4)

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Twisted

Jamai Raja

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Movie Quiz: Match The Actor's Movies With Their Plotlines

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.