On Nia Sharma's Birthday, Here's A Fun Trivia Quiz For All The Ardent Fans Of The Actor

One of the most popular television actors, Nia Sharma turns a year older today. September 17, 2020, marks the 30th birthday of the fashionista. After marking her television debut in 2010, Sharma has been a part of several hit soap operas, reality shows as well as web series. Thus, on the occasion of Nia Sharma's birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz based on Nia Sharma's TV shows and fun facts about Nia Sharma for all the ardent fans of the diva out there.
Take up this Nia Sharma trivia quiz to prove you are a true fan of the actor
1) All the ardent fans must know that Nia Sharma is the actor's stage name. But, do you know what is her real name?
- Nalini Sharma
- Neha Sharma
- Navya Sharma
- Nakti Sharma
2) In 2010, Nia Sharma kickstarted her journey as a television actor with which daily soap?
- Ishq Mein Marjawan
- Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha
- Behenein
- Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai
3) Nia Sharma was a part of which season of Colors TV's 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'?
- Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6
- Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7
- Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8
- Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9
4) Nia Sharma played one of the lead Naagins in which season of Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show 'Naagin'?
- Naagin Season 1
- Naagin Season 2
- Naagin Season 3
- Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel
5) Nia Sharma replaced Aalisha Panwar and played a double role alongside Arjun Bijlani in which soap opera?
- Ishq Mein Marjawan
- Udaan Sapnon Ki
- Aap Ke Aa Jane Se
- Meri Durga
7) Nia Sharma marked her digital debut with which Vikram Bhatt thriller web series for JioCinema?
- Untouchables
- Zakhmi
- Twisted
- Faceless
8) Nia Sharma shared the screen space with Ravi Dubey as a lead actor in which daily soap?
- Tashan-e-Ishq
- Ishq Mein Marjawan
- Jamai Raja
- Qubool Hai
9) Nia Sharma's career catapulted after she starred alongside Krystle D'Souza, Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in which TV show?
- Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
- Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara
- Pavitra Rishta
9) Nia Sharma recently won the special edition season of which television reality TV show shot during the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Bigg Boss
- Khatron Ke Khiladi
- Nach Baliye
- Ace of Space
Answers:
- Neha Sharma
- Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha
- Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 (Pain in Spain)
- Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel (Naagin 4)
- Ishq Mein Marjawan
- Twisted
- Jamai Raja
- Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai
- Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India
