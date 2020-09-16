Last Updated:

'Dancing With The Stars' Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Dance Reality Show?

'Dancing with the Stars' is an American dance competition television series. Here is a 'Dancing With the Stars' trivia quiz based on the seasons aired till now.

Written By
Aditi Sharma
Dancing with the Stars quiz

Dancing With the Stars is an American dance competition that premiered on June 1, 2005, on ABC. The show was hosted by several hosts including Tom Bergeron, Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris and Erin Andrews, among others. The format of the show consists of a celebrity paired with a professional dancer. Each couple performs predetermined dances and competes against the others for judges' points and audience votes.

The couple receiving the lowest combined total of judges' points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only the champion dance pair remains. The Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premiered recently. Tyra Banks is hosting the season with the judge panel including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno. The show is running without any audience and fake cheers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a quiz based on Dancing With the Stars trivia.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

Dancing With the Stars trivia quiz

1. When was the first season of Dancing With the Stars aired?

  • 2004
  • 2005
  • 2006
  • 2007

2. Who hosted 28 seasons of Dancing With the Stars?

  • Carrie Ann Inaba
  • Bruno Tonioli
  • Tom Bergeron
  • Drew Lachey

3.  Who was the first winner of Dancing With the Stars?

  • Drew Lachey
  • Joey Fatone
  • Joey Lawrence
  • Kelly Monaco

4.  What is the Dancing With the Stars trophy called?

  • The Mirrorball trophy
  • The Sparkledome
  • The Disco Ball trophy
  • The Golden Shoes Trophy
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingabc) on

Also Read| What happened to Len on 'Dancing with the Stars'? Here's why he is missing from the show

5. Which Disney Channel star has competed on the show?

  • Jonas Brother
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Jordan Fisher
  • Greg Sulkin

6. Which Harry Potter cast member was a contestant on Season 27?

  • Tom Felton
  • Bonnie Wright
  • Evanna Lynch
  • Rupert Grint

Also Read| 'Dancing With The Stars' contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe on why she didn't do the show earlier

7. Which professional dancer has won the most times?

  • Derek Hough
  • Val Chmerkovskiy
  • Cheryl Burke
  • Juliance Hough

8. How many NFL players have won Dancing With the Stars?

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4

9.  Who is hosting the Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars?

  • Tom Bergeron
  • Samantha Harris
  • Lisa Canning
  • Tyra Banks

Also Read| Dancing With the Stars contestant Vernon Davis loses a point after violating lift rule

10. Dancing With the Stars is based on which popular BBC Show?

  • The Mirrorball
  • The Ballroom
  • Strictly Come Dancing
  • Top Gear

Dancing With the Stars trivia quiz - answers

  • 2005
  • Tom Bergeron
  • Kelly Monaco
  • The Mirrorball trophy
  • Jordan Fisher
  • Evanna Lynch
  • Derek Hough
  • 3
  • Tyra Banks
  • Strictly Come Dancing

Also Read| Carole Baskin's 'Dancing with the Stars' premiere broadcasts ex-husband's disappearance ad

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT