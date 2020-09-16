'Dancing With The Stars' Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Dance Reality Show?

Dancing With the Stars is an American dance competition that premiered on June 1, 2005, on ABC. The show was hosted by several hosts including Tom Bergeron, Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris and Erin Andrews, among others. The format of the show consists of a celebrity paired with a professional dancer. Each couple performs predetermined dances and competes against the others for judges' points and audience votes.
The couple receiving the lowest combined total of judges' points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only the champion dance pair remains. The Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premiered recently. Tyra Banks is hosting the season with the judge panel including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno. The show is running without any audience and fake cheers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a quiz based on Dancing With the Stars trivia.
