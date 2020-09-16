'Dancing With The Stars' Trivia Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Dance Reality Show?

Dancing With the Stars is an American dance competition that premiered on June 1, 2005, on ABC. The show was hosted by several hosts including Tom Bergeron, Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris and Erin Andrews, among others. The format of the show consists of a celebrity paired with a professional dancer. Each couple performs predetermined dances and competes against the others for judges' points and audience votes.

The couple receiving the lowest combined total of judges' points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only the champion dance pair remains. The Dancing With the Stars Season 29 premiered recently. Tyra Banks is hosting the season with the judge panel including Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno. The show is running without any audience and fake cheers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a quiz based on Dancing With the Stars trivia.

Dancing With the Stars trivia quiz

1. When was the first season of Dancing With the Stars aired?

2004

2005

2006

2007

2. Who hosted 28 seasons of Dancing With the Stars?

Carrie Ann Inaba

Bruno Tonioli

Tom Bergeron

Drew Lachey

3. Who was the first winner of Dancing With the Stars?

Drew Lachey

Joey Fatone

Joey Lawrence

Kelly Monaco

4. What is the Dancing With the Stars trophy called?

The Mirrorball trophy

The Sparkledome

The Disco Ball trophy

The Golden Shoes Trophy

5. Which Disney Channel star has competed on the show?

Jonas Brother

Miley Cyrus

Jordan Fisher

Greg Sulkin

6. Which Harry Potter cast member was a contestant on Season 27?

Tom Felton

Bonnie Wright

Evanna Lynch

Rupert Grint

7. Which professional dancer has won the most times?

Derek Hough

Val Chmerkovskiy

Cheryl Burke

Juliance Hough

8. How many NFL players have won Dancing With the Stars?

1

2

3

4

9. Who is hosting the Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars?

Tom Bergeron

Samantha Harris

Lisa Canning

Tyra Banks

10. Dancing With the Stars is based on which popular BBC Show?

The Mirrorball

The Ballroom

Strictly Come Dancing

Top Gear

Dancing With the Stars trivia quiz - answers

2005

Tom Bergeron

Kelly Monaco

The Mirrorball trophy

Jordan Fisher

Evanna Lynch

Derek Hough

3

Tyra Banks

Strictly Come Dancing

