Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison; Lawyer Says He's 'feeling Down'

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is convicted of racketeering and other offences in New York recently. Reportedly, he is being sentenced for two-year imprisonment at Manhattan Federal Court on December 18, 2019. The offences 6ix9ine is charged with include racketeering, carrying a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy murder. Recently, a lawyer named Lance Lazzaro, who represented the rapper in the court, talked to a leading Hollywood news portal about the same. He also talked about how Tekashi and he are trying to deal with the current situations.

In the interview, he expressed his disagreement about the sentence and said that they (Lawyer and Tekashi) are disappointed. He mentioned that Daniel (which is the rapper's real name) has to serve another 7 months and 12 days to complete the prison duration of 24-months. The report states that the time of 13 months that he spent in jail will also be counted as part of his sentence.

Lazzaro went on to reveal that although Tekashi, who already served 13 months after his arrest on racketeering and firearm charges in November 2018, broke down in the courtroom. Reciting everything that happened in the court, he said his strength will get him through. Talking about Takeshi's reaction to the news, he explained the 23-year-old rapper's state of mind. Adding to the conversation the lawyer said that Takeshi is feeling a little down right now. But praising his strength he said that he is strong and will manage to survive.

In the chat, Lazzaro stated it was a surprise to see the accused father in the court, as he hadn't seen him since he was 9-year-old. Giving more brief about his father's presence, he said the judging panel didn't allow his father to speak. Ending his conversation, he admitted that there is no appeal and nothing else they can do and he has to serve the rest of the sentence.

